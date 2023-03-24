''Isn't she older now?'' Twitter confused as Linda Blair reportedly set to return as Regan in The Exorcist reboot

The untitled The Exorcist reboot is set to bring back OG-possessed child Regan MacNeil, played by Linda Blair, said reports. Blair's involvement in the 2023 release is unknown, and she was only there on set for a short period of time, according to an exclusive report on Above the Line.

She "served as an advisor," according to a spokesperson of the production company supporting the upcoming horror film. They didn't say whether she had been cast for the reboot. On October 13, 2023, the anticipated The Exorcist movie will make its debut.

The news soon emerged, leaving fans more confused than thrilled. That’s because Linda Blair is currently aged 64, so they are wondering how she would play a child in the forthcoming film. Fans expressed the same on Twitter.

Fan reacts to development. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Helmed by David Gordon Green in his 16th feature directorial, The Exorcist reboot stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Ellen Burstyn, and Jennifer Nettles. To note, Burstyn was also there in the original film, where she played Regan’s mother Chris MacNeil.

She will be reprising the role in the 2023 release. Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Raphael Sbarge, and Okwui Okpokwasili complete the cast for now.

"Requel or repossessed," fans ask as The Exorcist reboot reportedly signs Linda Blair

Produced by Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment, the untitled The Exorcist film has on-boarded Gordon Green and Peter Sattler as the screenplay writers. Meanwhile, Scott Teems and Danny McBride have penned the story for the upcoming supernatural offering.

The synopsis of the film reads:

“The father of a possessed child, desperate for help goes in search of someone who has had similar experiences, Chris MacNeil.”

If guesses are to be made, Linda Blair’s character fits in here as the apt guide for the father, and her brief appearance may be set in Chris’ (Ellen Burstyn) house. Whatever the case, as soon as the Above the Line report came out, fans of the franchise started scratching their heads about her reported inclusion.

Fans react to development. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans confused about the 2023 film. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans react to development. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The Exorcist wasn't a good experience for the then-teenager Blair

Though Linda Blair won a Golden Globe for The Exorcist, it was anything but a pleasant experience for her. This was courtesy of the alleged toxic work culture brought over by the film’s director, William Friedkin, and the massive harassment and backlash she faced after The Exorcist premiered.

Blair, then a 14-year-old, was filmed in sub-zero temperatures wearing a nightgown and also sustained a lower spine fracture while shooting the iconic possession scene, but was reportedly given no respite.

Then, when the movie was released, people accused her of "glorifying Satan" and sent several anonymous death threats. Despite the ugly ordeal, Blair reprised her role in the massively panned 1977 sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic.

The untitled The Exorcist film is slated for release on October 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes