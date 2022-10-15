Halloween Ends review: Does the movie give a satisfactory ending to the horror trilogy?

Halloween Ends, the long-awaited and highly intriguing sequel to the movie Halloween Kills, finally made its debut this Friday, October 14, 2022, exclusively in United States theaters and on Peacock.

David Gordon Green, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride, and Paul Brad Logan are the screenplay writers for Halloween's 13th installment. David Gordon Green has also directed the brand new engrossing sequel.

Michael Simmonds has served as the cinematographer of Halloween Ends, while John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies have composed music for the nail-biting slasher movie. As stated in the official synopsis of the movie:

"After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."

Halloween Ends stars Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney in the titular role of The Shape/Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, among others.

Ever since the movie premiered, it has received a lot of positive attention from both the audience and the critics for its consuming storyline, spine-chilling and satisfying ending, brilliant direction, and outstanding acting performances from the lead actors of Halloween Ends.

A review of Halloween Ends: Engaging storyline elevated with a nail-biting ending

Halloween Ends carries quite a heavy expectation from viewers as it continues the much-cherished and riveting saga of the sinister masked killer, Michael Myers, or The Shape.

The movie has successfully maintained its chilling nature by presenting the audience with an absorbing storyline that surprisingly shifts the spotlight from the characters Michael Myers and Laurie Strode and puts it on a new character, Corey Cunningham.

Although Strode and Myers are still the central characters of Halloween Ends, Corey Cunningham's storyline is bound to captivate viewers the most. His haunting past gives the movie another layer of depth, and the way his character is shaped from the beginning to the end, from the scapegoat to the rogue murderer, is quite interesting to witness.

Without a doubt, the screenplay writers of the movie Halloween Ends, including Green, McBride, Bernier, and Logan, have done an incredible job of creating a spine-chilling atmosphere throughout the movie. The movie's ending is specially woven in a thought-provoking manner.

Gripping direction and cinematography

David Gordon Green has done an outstanding job of giving a fascinating and fitting directly to the movie. The movie has been directed in a way that will leave the audience in absolute nail-biting mode, with startling switches between scenes and striking chaos building slowly.

The movie's cinematographer, Michael Simmonds, has also done an impressive job of capturing scenes compellingly, especially the intense scenes.

The scene inside the tunnel with Corey and Michael Myers is highly engaging and chilling to watch and will prepare the audience perfectly for the rest of the movie.

Hence, it is safe to say that the direction and cinematography of the movie, Halloween Ends, have elevated the movie to another level.

Arresting acting by the lead cast members

Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprised her pivotal role as Laurie Strode, has developed a fantastic performance. She has delved deep into her character and brought out all the rageful and fearful nuances that the character carries from the beginning of the movie. Her performance is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

Castle and Courtney are seen reprising their popular role as Michael Myers. Both have done a tantalizing job of creating an atmosphere of terror and mayhem that the movie needed the most. Their on-screen presence is incredibly electrifying and captivating to watch.

The new member of the promising cast list, Rohan Campbell, who is seen portraying the vital character Corey, is bound to impress the audience. With his thought-provoking and complex role, he has delivered an exemplary performance.

Apart from them, the cast list for Halloween Ends includes Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Michael O'Leary as Dr. Mathis, and a few more. They have also done an excellent job of keeping up with the movie's intensity.

Catch Halloween Ends, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Peacock.

