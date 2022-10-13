Halloween Ends: Who are the 2 actors who play Michael Myers/The Shape?

Halloween Ends, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 movie Halloween Kills, is all set to make its arrival in theaters in the United States on Friday, October 14, 2022. However, the movie first premiered on October 11, 2022, at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles.

Halloween Ends is one of the most awaited movies of the year and will also debut on the popular streaming platform Peacock on the same day. The new slasher movie is the 13th installment in the much-celebrated horror franchise, Halloween. It also completes the H40 trilogy.

With characters designed by Debra Hill and John Carpenter, the movie's screenplay has been written by Chris Bernier, Paul Brad Logan, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green. David Gordon Green has served as the director of Halloween Ends.

As per the official synopsis for the movie, given by Peacock:

"After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."

Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney are set to reprise their titular role as Michael Myers / The Shape in Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends promises riveting performances from two stalwarts

Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape

A still of Nick Castle (Image Via IMDb)

The 75-year-old renowned American screenwriter, actor, and director Nick Castle will be seen reprising his iconic role as the sinister masked murderer Michael Myers / The Shape in the latest installment of the Halloween franchise.

Castle is best known for his fascinating portrayal of Michael Myers in the 1978 John Carpenter horror movie Halloween. The actor is also well-known for co-writing the 1981 sci-fi movie Escape from New York with John Carpenter.

Over the years, he has acted as the director of several noteworthy movies, including Tag: The Assassination Game, The Boy Who Could Fly, The Last Starfighter, Hook, Tap, Dennis the Menace, Delivering Milo, Major Payne, 'Twas the Night, The Seat Filler and a few others.

He has also acted in several roles, including Escape from New York, Halloween II, In Search of Darkness, 2018's Halloween, In Search of Darkness: Part II, Halloween Kills, and a few more.

James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers / The Shape

A still of James Jude Courtney (Image Via IMDb)

The 65-year-old well-known American stunt performer, stunt double, and actor James Jude Courtney will also reprise his role as Michael Myers / The Shape in Halloween Ends.

Courtney is best known for playing the highly arresting role of Michael Myers in 2018's Halloween and its 2021 sequel Halloween Kills. The actor is also well-known for portraying the pivotal character of Der Kindestod in the popular TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The actor has also been a part of several other notable movies and a few TV series, entailing The Freeway Maniac, Unsolved Mysteries, Knots Landing, Far and Away, Philadelphia Experiment II, When a Man Loves a Woman, Girl in the Cadillac, Babylon 5, Devil in the Flesh, Level 9 and more.

Fans of the Halloween franchise have been eagerly waiting to see what the two actors will bring to the table in the franchise's new installment, Halloween Ends.

Other actors on the cast list for the slasher movie include Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham, and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Halloween Ends, premiering on Friday, October 14, 2022, in US theaters and Peacock.

