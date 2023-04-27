The Exorcist star Ron Faber dies at 90; cause of death revealed

Ron Faber, the Obie Award-winning stage actor, best known for his role in the classic horror movie 'The Exorcist', has died at the age of 90. According to Deadline, the actor passed away on March 26 after battling lung cancer.

Faber's death has only recently been announced, and his friend and colleague, David Patrick Kelly, took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late actor. He described Ron as a "great artist and gentleman with a wonderful voice and laugh."

Ron Faber died because of lung cancer

Ron Faber's death serves as a reminder of the devastating impact lung cancer can have on individuals and their loved ones.

His passing also highlights the importance of regular screening for individuals who are at high risk of developing lung cancer, as early detection can greatly improve treatment outcomes. It's important for everyone, including those in the entertainment industry, to be aware of the risk factors and available treatment options for lung cancer.

Causes of lung cancer

Lung cancer is caused by a variety of factors, including smoking, exposure to radon or asbestos and genetic factors.

According to the American Cancer Society, cigarette smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, accounting for about 80% of lung cancer deaths. Exposure to second-hand smoke, radon and other environmental toxins can also increase risk of developing lung cancer.

Genetic factors, like a family history of lung cancer, can also play a role in development of the disease.

Cure for lung cancer

There's no single cure for lung cancer, but treatment options are available that can help manage the disease and improve quality of life.

The most effective way to treat lung cancer is to catch it early before it has spread to other parts of the body. That's why regular screening is important for individuals who are at high risk of developing lung cancer.

Treatment options for lung cancer vary depending on the stage and type of cancer but may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy.

Surgery may be an option for individuals with early-stage lung cancer, while radiation therapy and chemotherapy may be used to treat more advanced cases. Targeted therapy and immunotherapy are newer treatment options that can help target specific mutations in cancer cells and boost the immune system's ability to fight cancer.

Ron Faber's contribution to 'The Exorcist' will always be remembered, even though he never received recognition for it. He was a talented actor and a respected member of the entertainment industry, and he will be missed.

