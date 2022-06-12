7 Best Foods That Make Your Immune System Stronger

People generally take precautions to avoid being sick, such as washing their hands, avoiding touching their eyes and faces, and so on. However, consuming immune-boosting foods is a more effective approach to defend yourself. There are numerous nutrient-dense options available to keep you healthy and make your immune system stronger.

A healthy immune system makes antibodies to combat infections, microorganisms, and foreign particles that cause illness or infection. Practice healthy behaviors like getting adequate sleep, staying active, washing your hands, managing stress, and eating nutritious foods to strengthen your immunity.

Fortunately, there is a plethora of immune-boosting foods to choose from. In this article, we've selected seven of our favorites that you should incorporate into your diet to stay healthy.

How to make your immune system stronger

While consuming these foods doesn't mean you won't fall ill again, they do provide plenty of nutrients and health advantages that help prevent several illnesses.

1) Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains theobromine, an antioxidant that protects the body's cells from oxidative damage and may assist in making your immune system stronger.

Your immune system is made up of several different components, such as antibodies, lymphocytes, and macrophages, that all work together to fight off intruders like viruses. Magnesium is vital because it improves the function of all these protein types. Dark chocolate, with a cocoa content of 70 to 85 percent, contains about 65 milligrams (mg) of magnesium per ounce.

Dark chocolate, despite its possible health benefits, is heavy in calories and saturated fat, so it's best to consume it in moderation.

2) Garlic

Garlic gets its pungent flavor from sulfur compounds, and whether or not you like the smell, it has healthy and immune-boosting properties. This is because when garlic is ground or diced, it creates allicin, which has been shown to have antiviral and antibacterial effects in earlier research. It's a low-fat, low-sodium option to spice up your dishes. 1 to 2 garlic cloves a day is the recommended intake.

3) Ginger

When people become ill, they often turn to ginger for relief. Ginger has been demonstrated to help with sore throats and reducing inflammation. It can also assist with nausea. Ginger may also help relieve chronic discomfort and may even help lower cholesterol levels.

4) Spinach

Not only is spinach high in vitamin C, but it also contains an abundance of antioxidants and beta carotene, which may help our immune systems battle infections.

Spinach, like broccoli, is healthiest when cooked as little as needed to preserve its nutrients. Light cooking facilitates the absorption of vitamin A and allows the liberation of other nutrients.

5) Sunflower seeds

Phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamins B-6 and E, among other minerals, are abundant in sunflower seeds. Vitamin E is required for the proper functioning of the immune system. Avocados and dark leafy greens are two other foods that are high in vitamin E.

Selenium is abundant in sunflower seeds. One ounce supplies around half of the selenium a typical adult needs on a daily basis. A number of researches, largely on animals, have looked into their ability to fight viral illnesses like swine flu (H1N1).

6) Fish

Some fish, such as salmon, sardines, herring, and mackerel, contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help immune cells work better.

DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, may boost the function of white blood cells, improving immunity even further. A study discovered that this benefit was not only significant, but also occurred quickly - within a week of ingestion.

7) Citrus fruits

Vitamin C may aid in the protection of the body from oxidative stress, which in turn improves immunological function.

According to research, oxidative stress occurs when the body's good antioxidants and dangerous free radicals are out of balance. According to one study, oxidative stress is linked to an increased risk of a variety of health problems, including infarction, cancer, and diabetes.

Vitamin C is a sort of antioxidant that scavenges free radicals and boosts immunity by supporting cellular activity, among other things.

Bottomline

Eating well and including these healthy foods in your diet is a wonderful approach to staying illness-free all year. Variety is key in nutrition, so instead of eating just one of these healthy foods, include a variety of them in your diet. Limit your sugar intake, stay away from processed foods, and avoid hydrogenated oils, and your immune system will appreciate you and be able to perform at its best.

