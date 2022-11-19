What does Magnesium Do For Your Body? Health Benefits, Side effects & More

Magnesium is a crucial mineral required by the human body.

It plays an important role in muscle contraction, nerve impulse generation, conduction of nerve impulses, and energy production. Indirectly, this mineral also helps regulate blood glucose levels, decreases inflammatory conditions, maintains bone mineral density, and promotes better sleep quality.

This mineral is found in both plant-based and freshly sourced animal foods. Fresh meat and fish contain good amounts of this mineral in its bioavailable form, which is absorbed well in the body. A diet rich in fresh animal foods generally does not cause deficiencies in the mineral. The recommended dose of magnesium for different age groups is decided by the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.

Health benefits of magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral required for several functions, including nerve and muscle. Deficiency in this mineral is known as hypomagnesemia, which can be detrimental to the body. The general health benefits of this mineral are listed below:

Prevention of chronic headaches

Magnesium is beneficial to the nervous system and can prevent the occurrence of headaches. Minerals are often required for communication between nerve cells. Deficiency in any of them can cause chronic headaches and inflammation in the brain.

Prevents weakness and fatigue

Although fatigue can occur due to a deficiency of any essential vitamin or mineral, magnesium deficiency is one of the most common associated with chronic weakness and fatigue. Thatmight be due to the inability of muscles to contract properly in the absence of crucial minerals.

Prevention of muscle cramps

This is one of the most common signs of mineral deficiency. Low levels of this mineral can lead to dangerously high levels of calcium in muscle cells. That can lead to frequent cramps, especially while working out.

Prevention of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a common bone-related degenerative disorder characterized by decreased bone mass and porous bones. It's common in middle-aged women and older men. Other factors that can also cause osteoporosis by causing a reduction in bone mass are deficiency of vitamin D (cholecalciferol) and vitamin K.

May help people with asthma

Several studies have indicated that a lack of magnesium may cause the deposition of calcium in the trachea and other airways of the lungs.

That can cause difficulty breathing (known as asthmatic shocks). Inhalers for asthmatic patients often contain magnesium sulphates to prevent the deposition of calcium. Research is going to understand the potential benefits of magnesium in respiratory health.

Food sources of magnesium

Meat and poultry contain the highest amounts of bioavailable minerals, which are absorbed completely from the diet. For vegans and vegetarians, nuts and seeds are excellent sources to prevent deficiency of the mineral.

Vegan and vegetarian sources of this mineral include:

flaxseed

sunflower seeds

chia seeds

cashews

hazelnuts

oats

coffee beans

pumpkin seeds

almonds

cocoa or cacao

peanuts

It can also be found in fortified food products. The most bioavailable forms of this mineral are magnesium glycinate and citrate.

Supplements are also available in the form of capsules or tablets. It's,however, recommended to take these supplements under the supervision of a certified health professional.

Deficiency symptoms

Hypomagnesemia is often ignored when it's acute.

Chronically low levels of this mineral can increase the risk of common disorders. Major signs of magnesium deficiency include frequent cramps in the muscles, chronic headaches, increased levels of glucose in the blood, weakness, fatigue, decreased bone mineral density, and breathing problems.

Are there any side effects of magnesium?

The intake of this mineral at recommended doses is considered safe and is not known to cause any toxicity.

Excess quantities are generally excreted out by the kidney. However, overdoses from dietary mineral supplements can cause toxic symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and headaches. It's recommended to follow the dosage instructions written on the product label. Food sources usually do not cause side effects.

Takeaway

If the diet is not adequate, supplementation of magnesium often helps reduce deficiency symptoms.

Severe deficiency of the mineral can be known by performing blood mineral tests when prescribed by a registered medical professional. Severe deficiencies can be a risk factor for several disorders, including asthma and osteoporosis.

A balanced diet can provide all the necessary minerals required for various functions of the body, and necessary supplements can be taken whenever a person is suffering from any of the deficiency symptoms.

