"Can’t wait for the threequel titled Achiever"- Fans predict more titles as Exorcist: Believer announces sequel

With months still remaining for the release of Exorcist: Believer, which is set to serve as a direct sequel to the original film, the studio has already announced the next installment in the franchise, titled Exorcist: Deciever.

Announcing sequels before the original premiere has become a recent trend in the industry, often driven by the desire to create expansive universes based on successful films. The Exorcist franchise is also quite extensive, consisting of five films thus far. It is worth noting that the original film in the franchise is the only one that has gained significant recognition.

The announcement of the new sequel set for 2025 sparked a lot of hilarious responses from fans on Twitter, mainly because of the rhyming names. Many fans have begun proposing unconventional and outlandish names for a potential third installment, which would likely serve as the final chapter in the contemporary adaptation of the franchise.

The sequel directed by David Gordon Green is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 13, 2023. This film will serve as the beginning of a modern trilogy.

Fans suggest witty names for the third film of the new Exorcist franchise

This new trend of announcing films much ahead of time still does not sit well with fans, many of who complained that it would be pointless watching a horror film knowing that it will have multiple sequels.

For others, however, this announcement turned into a brainstorming ground, with many simply suggesting interesting names for the upcoming third film in a light-hearted manner.

Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn, Ann Dowd, and Jennifer Nettles in the leading roles. It follows a similar premise to the original.

