Which songs are cut from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie? Complete setlist, surprise songs, run time, filming locations & all you need to know

Taylor Swift has crossed the threshold for the largest tour in the world in terms of popularity and revenue with her currently ongoing Eras Tour. After the initial success of the tour, the singer announced a movie based on the Eras Tour, titled TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR on August 31, 2023.

Important details about the film, which is a comprehensive documentary of the ongoing tour filmed by seasoned concert filmmaker Sam Wrench, have now been made public by the film's distributor, AMC, and AMC Theatres. The information includes the runtime, setlist, rating early shows as well as the exact concerts from the tour which were used as filming locations for the movie.

There has been news about several songs that have been cut from the film setlist that are present in the tour setlist. These include No Body, No Crime with Haim; Wildest Dreams from 1989; The Archer from Lover, and Cardigan from Folklore. Long Live has been removed from the main setlist but plays over the credits.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie: Early access shows

Due to the incredible demand for the movie, with presales selling out in millions on the release date itself. Taylor Swift took to Instagram on October 11, 2023, to announce early access to shows for US and Canadian audiences, with the rest of the shows going live by Friday across 90 countries, stating:

"Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW."

The singer continued, expressing her gratitude to her fans for supporting the movie:

"I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour."

The Eras Tour movie will have a runtime of 2 hours 48 minutes and is rated at PG 13, making it viewable for teenagers and adults alike. The runtime for the show does not include the additional preshow trailers and ads, which are expected to run 10 to 15 minutes.

Moviegoers are 'strongly encouraged' to wear Eras-themed clothing while attending a screening of the movie. These may include era T-shirts, friendship bracelets, and more.

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie was shot at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in early August, which also influences the setlist of the movie. The surprise songs in the setlist of the film are Our Song and You're on Your Own, Kid.

The current complete set list for the film is given below:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

Wildest Dreams

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate It

Ready For It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

The 1

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Style

Blank Space

Shake it Off

Bad Blood

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Our Song

You're on Your Own, Kid

Taylor Swift will continue her Eras Tour till late 2024, according to the current tour schedule, with the singer set to bring the tour back to North America after her International Eras show, wrapping up the complete tour on November 23, 2024, with a show at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.