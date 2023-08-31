Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film: How to buy tickets, prices, release date, trailer and all you need to know

Taylor Swift first embarked on The Eras tour earlier this year, on March 17, 2023. Since then, the tour has become a global phenomenon, with multiple tour stages and a revenue generation capacity bigger than some cities. Now the singer has announced the latest addition to The Eras brand in the form of a concert film titled TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR.

The singer announced the concert film, which will be released on October 13, 2023, via a post on her official Instagram page, stating in her announcement on August 31, 2023:

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The tickets for the concert film are on sale from the official website of AMC Theatres and are priced at $19.89 plus processing fees for adults and $13.13 plus processing fees for children and senior citizens, respectively.

Tickets can be purchased at AMC's official website (https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-74500).

Taylor Swift partnering with AMC to bring live Eras concert

Taylor Swift is working with AMC Theatres, a subdivision of American broadcasting giant AMC, to bring her concert film live to theaters. According to the AMC website, the concert film will be played only in the latest state-of-the-art theaters to begin with.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the concert film will be played four times a day, four days a week, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays following its release across North America, with further international release likely to follow sometime down the line.

The concert film experience also comes with its own merchandise, in the form of a free mini-Eras tour poster that will be complimentary with the tickets. Other merchandise will include popcorn tubs and collectible cups priced at $14.99 and $11.99, respectively.

More about Taylor Swift and The Eras tour

Taylor Swift conceptualized her mega-successful The Eras tour as a career-spanning legacy tour, something she elaborates upon in her exclusive interview on Good Morning America, stating:

"Good Morning America, it's Taylor. I wanted to tell you something that I've been so excited about for a really long time and I've been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I'm going back on tour. The tour is called the 'Eras' tour, and it's a journey through all of my musical eras of my career."

The tour has so far been extended into next year, with the current International Eras tour running across four continents, including South America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, wrapping up with a concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Following the end of the International Eras tour, Taylor Swift will return to North America, completing a full circle, and play a second short tour there, ending with a show in Canada.