"Queens trading": Fans gush over video of Sarah Paulson, Lupito Nyong'O and Brie Larson trading Taylor Swift friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift fans are known for their dedication to extending their support for the singer, and the Eras tour attendees are no different. Alongside catchphrases and outfits representing the singer's different albums, the exchange of friendship bracelets is one of the most popular forms of dedication on the tour.

Now, celebrity fans Lupito Nyong'O and Brie Larson have jumped on the bandwagon, as a video of the two exchanging friendship bracelets at the Sofi Stadium in California, surfaced online ahead of the six ending shows of the tour leg by the singer.

The video has generated excitement among swifties, with many taking to social media to gush over the event, as exemplified in the following tweet:

Taylor Swift fans react to friendship bracelet exchange

Taylor Swift fans took to social media, particularly Twitter, to react to the exchange of bracelets between the actresses. Many fans simply went gaga over the fact that the incredibly talented artists were swifties themselves, with some stating that the exchange was an event they were not aware they needed until it was revealed.

Others stated that they were envious of those receiving bracelets from the Black Panther actress. Some fans also questioned why the celebrities were exchanging friendship bracelets.

Check out some of the fans' reactions here:

🌝🫧 @clichereyn IMAGINE GETTING A FRIENDSHIP BRACELET FROM THE LUPITA NYONG'O OH I WOULD DIE INSTANTLY

dakota⸆⸉ HAS TO GET ERAS TIX @taylorsarcherr WHY DID SARAH PAULSON AND BRIE LARSON TRADE FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS AT TAYLOR SWIFT’S ERAS TOUR

☎︎ @volgotg imagine getting a friendship bracelet from THEE lupita nyong’o man ide faint

jullian @reptears Academy Award winner (Brie Larson) trading friendship bracelets with Emmy Award winner (Sarah Paulson) and Academy Award winner (Lupita Nyong’o) at the Emmy and Grammy Award winner's concert (Taylor Swift).

Jade (they/them) @briesjohansson sarah paulson trading bracelets with brie larson at a taylor swift concert is a crossover i did not know i needed

Other celebrities who were spotted wearing friendship bracelets include Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, both of who are best known for their roles in the reality television drama The Hills. The practice of friendship bracelet exchange is inspired by the lyrics of the title song of the singer's 2022 album, Midnights:

"Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned, everything you lose is a step you take. So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it. You’ve got no reason to be afraid".

Taylor Swift will continue with the Eras tour after the end of its current US leg, with the International Eras tour starting from August 24, 2023, at Foro Solo in Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico, and end a year later with a show in London on August 17, 2024.

More about Taylor Swift and her music career

Taylor Swift achieved commercial acclaim with her second studio album, Fearless, which was released on November 11, 2008. The album is certified at the Diamond level by the RIA, for over 10 million copies sold. It was also the singer's first chart-topper, peaking at the top on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts respectively.

The singer has had a staggering influence on the modern music industry, with five of her albums selling over a million copies within a week. According to Luminate data, Taylor Swift is the only singer to ever achieve that feat.

Considered a pop icon responsible for popularizing country music, the singer and her music are also considered to be a major contributing factor in the revival of the vinyl format in the modern era.