"Swiftie Paul Rudd is canon": Fans gush over Marvel star's cameo in Claud's new music video

Paul Rudd starred in Claud Mintz's new music video titled The Good Thing, which was released on July 14, 2023, as part of the singer's new album, Supermodels. The video features the actor as a mailman who comes to Claud's door to deliver a package, before they meet again at the end of the video.

The cameo by the actor, who played Antman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the video has generated praise and excitement from the internet, as exemplified in the following tweet by a netizen, which refers to the initial meeting between the two at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show.

Reaction tweet to Paul Rudd and Claud collaboration by @mermaidmusin (image via Twitter handle @mermaidmusin)

Claud and Paul Rudd met at a Taylor Swift show

Claud, in an TikTok video shared on July 15, 2023, explained that he first met Paul Rudd at a Taylor Swift concert.

"I randomly met him in passing at The Eras Tour, like at the Taylor Swift concert. I walked past the VIP tent, and I was like, ‘Paul Rudd, this sounds kinda weird, but there’s a song on my album. The song’s called ‘Paul Rudd.’ I hope this isn’t weird.'”

The singer continued:

“And he was like, so nice about it, and he gave me his email. He was like, ‘Send it to me. I’d love to hear your album.’ So I sent him my album. (to Rudd) Can’t believe you trusted me with your email."

The singer stated that the actor loved the album before ending the video by elaborating upon how the collaboration came about.

"I was like, ‘We’re filming a music video for the song ‘A Good Thing.’ If you happen to be free on this day, would you ever consider stopping by?’ And he came for the whole entire day. He stayed for like five hours.”

The collaboration between the two has generated praise from the wider internet fanbase, many of whom did not waste any time in taking to Twitter to exclaim their pleasure at the duo's collaboration:

megan 🥨 is sane @meggyolks Claud meeting Paul Rudd at the eras tour and then sending him their album aw

ann @nowayholmes CLAUD AND PAUL RUDD COLLAB THIS WAS FOR ME

‎sophia @anyacottrill claud getting paul rudd in their music video is actually everythung

mia :D @miaslayieds paul rudd in a claud music video ??? big day big day

roy sibling @bestllaidplan claud saying they met paul rudd at eras tour and that’s where they asked him to be in the video taylor’s power…..

More about Paul Rudd and his career

The actor was born on April 6, 1969, and began his film career with a minor role in the 1995 teenage comedy film Clueless. This was followed by a role in the 1996 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Romeo + Juliet.

The actor's first major role was in the Hong Kong science fiction film Gen-Y Cops. The actor played the role of agent Ian Curtis in the film, which was directed by Benny Chan.

The actor is best known for his role as the superhero character Scott Lang, aka Ant-man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.