5 best science fiction movies of 2023 (so far)

Humanity may not have the technology to time travel, but they have always been able to peek into the future through science fiction. From early literary works to the modern day film industry, science fiction has always been a hugely popular genre in several forms of art.

The genre opens up more avenues than anything else. Be it the dark and mysterious edges of the universe, the scary yet inevitable development of artificial intelligence or journeys beyond our semblance of reality, science fiction has always been able to provide us with something exciting.

At its best form of representation, the genre has been adapted into the form of film. Other than visualizing the extensive imaginations of visionary artists, science fiction films have also been the best avenues for children to find an interest in the sciences.

This might have been the reason why the genre has also traversed the boundaries of age, being a hit among adults as well. Hence, we have curated this list to cater to everybody who loves to explore and imagine beyond the known.

65, Crater, and more - 2023's 5 best science fiction films so far

1) Infinity Pool

Infinity Pool (Image via Neon)

Infinity Pool is a science fiction horror offering from the house of Elevation Pictures. Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January before releasing in the US on video-on-demand format through Neon.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead."

The cast features Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Both, and Cleopatra Coleman in pivotal roles alongside Jalil Lespert, Amanda Brugel, Thomas Kretschmann, Katalin Lábán, and others in supporting roles.

2) 65

65 (Image via Sony Pictures)

65 is a science fiction action thriller from the house of Sony Pictures. The Scott Beck and Bryan Woods duo wrote and directed the film. The film had its theatrical release in March 2023 and is set to arrive on Netflix for streaming on July 8, 2023.

Sony's official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive."

The cast includes Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, and Nika King in pivotal roles. The film was not exactly a critic's favorite but has a good amount of sci-fi action and adventure bundled to entertain the viewers.

3) Crater

Crater (Image via Disney+)

Crater is a science fiction adventure film from the house of Disney+. Kyle Patrick Alvarez directed the film with a screenplay written by John Griffin. The film did not get a theatrical release and was made available exclusively on Disney+ on May 12, 2023.

The film starred Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, Kid Cudi, Selenis Leyva, and others in pivotal roles. Crater received a favorable feedback from audiences who liked it as a great movie to watch with family and applauded the performances by the young cast.

The synopsis under the Disney+ listing read as follows:

"“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father. But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan, Borney and Marcus, and a new arrival from Earth, Addison, hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater."

4) Linoleum

Linoleum (Image via Shout! Studios)

Linoleum is a science fiction comedy-drama from the house of Shout! Studios. Written and directed by Colin West, the film premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival before getting a limited theatrical release in February 2023.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Cameron Edwin, the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. After a mysterious space-race era satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests in a plan to rebuild the machine into his dream rocket."

It continues:

As his relationship with his wife and daughter start to strain, surreal events begin unfolding around him - a doppelgänger moving into the house next door, a car falling from the sky, and an unusual teenage boy forging a friendship with him. He slowly starts to piece these events together to ultimately reveal that there's more to his life story than he once thought."

The film cast Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn in the central roles alongside Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Michael Ian Black, Amy Hargreaves, Tony Shalhoub and others in supporting roles. The film received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike for the feel-good story and West's surreal comedy.

5) M3GAN

M3GAN (Image via Universal Pictures)

M3GAN is a science fiction horror thriller from the house of Universal Pictures. Gerard Johnstone directed the film, with the screenplay by Akela Cooper. The film initially premiered in Los Angeles before releasing in theaters across the US in January 2023.

The film starred Amie Donald in the titular role alongside Violet McGraw, Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, and others in pivotal roles. It garnered widespread acclaim for the blend of horror and humor alongside the performances by the cast. The success of the title has also spawned a sequel which is set to release in 2025.

The film revolves around the relationship between a humanoid robot and a child. M3GAN is a life-size doll that can interact with humans to become their companions all the while protecting them from any harm. The official synopsis for the film continues as follows:

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

If science fiction is your go-to poison, then these films are right up your alley. Just halfway into the year, 2023 has already seen a list of great science fiction films. With six more months to go, we are still left with a number of exciting titles to look forward to.

Poll : 0 votes