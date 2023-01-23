M3GAN global box office crosses $124 million

M3GAN continues its stronghold at the box office. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sci-fi horror film has managed to collect more than $124 million globally, two weeks after its release, becoming the highest-grosser of 2023.

According to statistics, the domestic box office contributed more than $73 million, while the worldwide collection stood at $51, taking the overall earnings to over $120 million.

The official synopsis of M3GAN, also known as Model 3 Generative Android, reads:

“A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.”

It was produced on a shoestring budget of $12 million by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and The Conjuring franchise creator James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Divide/Conquer served as its co-producers.

Brazil and Argentina contributed the maximum to M3GAN's recent weekend collection

M3GAN, released worldwide on Friday, January 6, 2023 and pulled up an exceptional $73,287,510 from 3,628 theaters in the domestic circuit on its 3rd weekend.

Meanwhile, the international cash registers showered a stunning $51,325,000 on the doll horror movie, which is 42% of the total collection.

Reports state Brazil and Argentina contributed the maximum to the recent weekend income. In both countries, it premiered over the January 21-22 weekend, and Brazil helped it touch $1.4 million. In Argentina, on the other hand, the Amie Donald-headlined film earned $0.4 million.

As for other markets, the movie, in its second weekend in the UK and Ireland, reached $5.7 million. Earnings from some other circuits are listed below:

$2.8 million in Germany

$2.9 million in Australia

$2.9 million in Spain

$2.2 million in Italy

$1.0 million in the Netherlands

$3.5 million in France

The Akela Cooper-scripted science fiction movie is now second in the global ticket window after Avatar: The way of Water. DreamWorks' animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Tom Hanks-led A Man Called Otto, and Lionsgate-produced and Gerard Butler-headlined Plane round up the top five grossers at the box office.

Notably, M3GAN has been performing spectacularly since day one, having collected $45 million worldwide and reaching its breakeven on the opening weekend itself. As far as first-day collections were concerned, it even defeated Avatar: The way of Water.

Experts say that strong word-of-mouth and a general liking for horror offerings have worked in favor of the PG-13 film.

What do we know of the sequel?

The stupendous performance of M3GAN has paved the way for part two. Titled M3GAN 2.0, it will be released in 2025. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who played Gemma and Cady, respectively, will be reprising their roles.

Cooper will return as the script writer while Williams, the executive producer of the first movie, will bankroll the sequel along with Blum and Wan. Meanwhile, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Mark Katchur, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath are aboard as executive producers.

Notably, Blum and Wan expressed their desire for a sequel even before the movie hit theaters. While speaking to Variety, Blum said:

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

Whether Johnstone will be back at the helm is not yet known. The return of Donald’s M3GAN and Jenna Davis (who provided the voice for the titular character) is also shrouded in mystery.

M3GAN is currently running in cinema halls. The OTT release date hasn’t been announced yet.

