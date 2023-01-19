M3GAN 2 release date, title, and everything we know so far

The sequel to 2023's hit horror film M3GAN will be released in 2025, and work on the upcoming movie has already begun.

The film stars Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jen Van Epps, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jack Cassidy, Ronny Chieng, Amy Usherwood, Lori Dungey, and many more.

M3GAN is short for Model 3 Generative Android, a highly intelligent robot/doll that is capable of operating on an extremely advanced level with the only goal of protecting a young girl named Cady after her parents die in a car crash. We gradually learn that the robot is evil as she goes on a killing spree throughout the film.

M3GAN's sequel will be titled M3GAN 2.0

The 2025 movie will be called M3GAN 2.0, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprising their roles. Both actors played Gemma and Cady, respectively, in the 2023 horror film.

The 2023 film hit impressive box office numbers with $30.4 million in the first week. Despite having a $12 million budget, the movie has earned more than $100 million worldwide. Like the first film, the sequel will also be written by Akela Cooper. Allison Williams, who served as an executive producer in the first movie, will be a producer in its sequel.

Even before its success, producers Jason Blum and James Wan expressed their desire to work on a sequel. In an interview with Variety, Blum said,

"After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do."

The sequel will be produced by Blum, Wan, and Williams, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Mark Katchur, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath serving as executive producers. It is unknown if Gerard Johnstone will also serve as a director.

As of now, there is no word if Amie Donald and Jenna Davis will return to play the psychopathic robot in the 2025 film, but fans do expect to see their appearance after a spectacular performance in the previous movie.

The 2023 horror film is centered on a doll with artificial intelligence

The 2023 horror flick takes the killer psycho doll genre to the next level by infusing it with artificial intelligence. The eponymous artificially intelligent doll develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion, who she has been designed to protect.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

It continues:

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone, with Anthony Willis credited for its music.

