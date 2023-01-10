"It was way gorier": M3GAN writer Akela Cooper opens up on the film's unrated version

The much-awaited M3GAN released in theaters on January 6, 2023, and is receiving positive feedback from viewers and critics alike.

The Gerard Johnstone film follows an AI-operated life-like doll designed by Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist trying to create the perfect companion for children.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector."

It continues:

"When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences."

One piece of news that may excite veteran horror fans is that there is reportedly another version of the film that is much gorier and not at all PG-13 rated. It was made according to the original script, as revealed by Akela Cooper in an interview with Los Angeles Times. She said:

"I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier."

M3GAN is nearly the perfect film for horror enthusiasts who also like fantasy and sci-fi. It was produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, who have prior experience in horror films.

M3GAN writer comments on the possibility of a gorier version of the film

Most horror films try to be as scary as possible. This was not the case with M3GAN, which reportedly reshot some sequences to make the film more accessible to audiences, especially young people.

The film surely has a lot more than a scary doll and the creators believe that the film has become better with this improvisation.

But it is difficult not to wonder about a gorier, scarier, and more intense version of the brilliant film out there somewhere. Aleka Cooper mentioned that the body count in the original version was higher than in the one that was released. She said:

"Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn't a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom [producer] James [Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.' I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark."

While a darker version of the film may be exactly what horror fans across the world would love to witness, there has been no official confirmation of its release.

The film stars Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, Amie Donald as the titular character, and Jenna Davis as its voice. The cast also includes Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Lori Dungey, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is currently out in theaters.

