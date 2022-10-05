Who plays Jan Broberg in Peacock's A Friend of the Family? Meet Mckenna Grace

16-year-old actress Mckenna Grace plays the role of Jan Broberg in Peacock's A Friend of the Family. Grace has previously appeared in popular shows The Young and the Restless and Crash & Bernstein. She also starred in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

A Friend of the Family is based on the kidnapping of Jan Broberg in the 70s. It will air on Peacock on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Read on to learn more details about Mckenna Grace, her previous works, and more.

Mckenna Grace promises to pack a punch with her performance

Mckenna Grace was born in Grapevine, Texas, on June 25, 2006. Grace got into acting at a very young age. Her first significant role was in the show Joe, Joe & Jane when she was six. She later played the role of Jasmine Bernstein in Disney XD's series, Crash & Bernstein. For her role, she garnered praise from viewers and critics, who raved about her charming screen presence.

One of Mckenna Grace's most famous roles came in CBS' iconic soap opera, The Young and the Restless, wherein she portrayed the character of Faith Newman. She also played a crucial role in the popular CBS police drama CSI: Cyber.

Mckenna Grace has starred in several popular films over the years, including Roland Emmerich's Independence Day: Resurgence, How to be a Latin Lover, Mr. Church, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, to name a few.

Her other notable appearances were in Young Sheldon, The Bad Seed, Captain Marvel, and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Over the years, she's won a host of awards, including two Phoenix Film Critics Society awards for Best Performance by a Youth and Breakthrough Performance.

The 16-year-old star will next be seen playing the role of Jan Broberg in Peacock's upcoming crime drama series, A Friend of the Family. Talking about the role and her preparations, Mckenna Grace said during an interaction with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that,

''I would talk to Jan often, and I wanted to make sure that I was doing her story right and that I wasn’t doing anything that she would not have wanted. She was always so open and honest with me. I would talk to her often and message her and ask her questions. And that meant the world to me. How open she was — It was amazing.''

She further mentioned that the most challenging part about playing Jan Broberg was that she was ''playing a real person.'' She said,

''That was definitely scary. But luckily Jan was always there and available if I wanted to ask her questions or talk. She gave us all so much freedom as actors to play these characters. But it also meant so much to me that she would always speak with me. She would always give me so much more than I would ask. And she’s just such a lovely human being.''

Grace looks impressive in the trailer of A Friend of the Family, and viewers can expect an unforgettable performance from the highly talented actress. Apart from Grace, the show stars several other prominent actors in pivotal roles, including Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, and Jake Lacy, among many others.

Don't miss A Friend of the Family on Peacock on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

