“Nobody wants another Astroworld”: Internet reacts to a Lil Yachty show reportedly cancelled after the rapper invited crowd onto the floor 

Lil Yachty performed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, Canada, as part of his The Field Trip Tour on October 21, 2023. During the performance, the singer urged fans to fill the venue's pit at first before recommending them to return to their seats.

This resulted in the subsequent cancellation of the performance due to safety concerns, as security struggled to prevent the crowd from entering the pit. The singer performed the first five songs before the concert was shut down.

The video of the incident and the subsequent cancellation of the performance has since then gone viral, with the internet wasting no time in reacting to the event, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Twitter Reaction to Lil Yatchy Vancouver Incident (image via @IceTiltHero)

Netizens react to Lil Yachty Vancouver incident

Netizens reacted quickly to the Lil Yachty Vancouver incident, using social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings. Many commented on the danger posed by the rapper's encouragement of a pit crowd and expressed their approval of the security canceling the concert.

Others expressed their disapproval at the rapper's antics, pointing out that concert visits are expensive for the ordinary fan, not just in money but the time and effort it takes to attend one. Others hoped that the rapper and his band would refund the tickets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lil Yachty's newest tour, The Field Trip Tour, supports his latest studio album, Let’s Start Here, released on January 27, 2023. The album has succeeded significantly, peaking at 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

After the canceled Vancouver show, Lil Yachty still has some North America tour dates left, following which he is set to embark on the Europe leg of his tour. The tour is currently set to end on December 17, 2023, with a show at the Gasometers in Vienna, Austria.

The remaining dates and venues for the Lil Yachty The Field Trip tour are given below:

October 26, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

October 27, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

October 29, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

October 31, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

November 2, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Fillmore Minneapolis

November 3, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW SHOW

November 4, 2023 — Madison, Wisconsin, at The Sylvee

November 5, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore Detroit

November 8, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

November 22, 2023 — Oslo, Norway, at Sentrum Scene

November 24, 2023 — Stockholm, Sweden, at Fryhuset

November 25, 2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark, at KB Hallen

November 27, 2023 — Berlin, Germany, at Columbiahalle

November 28, 2023 — Cologne, Germany at Palladium

November 30, 2023 — Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse

December 1, 2023 — London, UK at OVO Wembley Arena

December 3, 2023 — Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy

December 4, 2023 — Birmingham, UK, at O2 Academy

December 6, 2023 — Paris, France, at Salle Pleyel

December 8, 2023 — Tilburg, Netherlands at Poppodium013

December 10, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

December 12, 2023 — Barcelona, Spain, at Razzmatazz

December 14, 2023 — Milan, Italy at Fabrique

December 16, 2023 — Zurich, Switzerland, at Komplex 457

December 17, 2023 — Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

Lil Yachty is best known for his second studio album, Lil Boat 2, released on March 9, 2018. The album became a major success, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and 7 on the Canadian album chart.