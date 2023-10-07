"Went on Lebron's show saying he wanted a family with her": Drake slammed over apparent Rihanna diss in new song

Drake released his newest album, For All the Dogs, on October 6, 2023, after much delay. Immediately after its release, the track, Fear of Heights, came under fire as fans believed that the rapper seemed to be dissing Rihanna in the lyrics.

In the song, Drake made a reference to Rihanna and her track Anti, before seemingly dissing her husband A$AP Rocky, and her hometown Barbados in the Lesser Antilles.

"Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?...Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you..Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you..Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles," he rapped.

In another track, Virginia Beach, Drake seemingly slammed her for going to Parsons' College, singing:

"Drawin’ conclusions like you got a Parsons degree or somethin’.. I coulda treated you better, that’s crazy."

The apparent diss at Rihanna has since gone viral, resulting in backlash against the rapper on social media.

"We tired" - Fans react to Drake's apparent diss at Rihanna in new track

Fans were quick to respond to the apparent diss by Drake in his new album, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings about the same.

Many people proclaimed that they were tired of the God's Plan rapper's continued obsession with Rihanna. Some suggested that the rapper should stop obsessing about her and get on with his life, while others pointed out that the rapper has the same shark tattoo that she once had.

A few netizens went as far as to call the rapper a flop, pointing out that Rihanna was happily married and a mother of two.

The Hotline Bling artist and Rihanna reportedly had a long and complicated relationship, with the two first meeting while the latter was shooting the music video for the single Pon De Replay at a Toronto restaurant where the trapper played the background music. As per a report by People, they got into a relationship in 2009.

The two went on to collaborate on Rihanna's 2010 hit What’s My Name?, which was followed by another collaboration on Take Care, the titular track of Drake's second studio album.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue in 2017, Rihanna announced that her friendship with the rapper was over, stating:

"We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."

Since the interview, there have been no further comments by either party regarding their friendship, until Drake's recent release. Neither the rapper nor Rihanna has commented on the current controversy surrounding the former's album as of this writing.

The rapper released his latest album, For All the Dogs, on October 6, 2023. The album features collaborations with multiple artists including Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, and Lil Yachty among others.