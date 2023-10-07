Who is Rye Rye? Rapper calls out Drake for allegedly using her sample without due credits

Drake released his latest studio album, For All The Dogs, on October 6, 2023, via OVO Sounds and Republic Records. The album, delayed from its original release date, features a number of collaborators as well as song samples, some of which have now come under fire for not being credited.

On the same day the album was released, Rye Rye, a rapper from Baltimore, Maryland, took to X to air her grievances against the Canadian rapper, stating that he had once again used her voice on the track Calling For You without crediting her:

The rapper continued in another post that she or her producer had not been asked to clear the sampling and given credit by the label, despite owning the rights to her masters:

Rye Rye, Pet Shop Boys rake Drake for sampling without credit

Rye Rye then went on to state in the same thread that while Lil Jon's chair squeaking sound had been credited, the samples from her original vocals had not been.

She further stated that she was not complaining because she wanted clout on the internet or fame but because she had the right to be credited for the use of her voice in the song.

Rye Rye on Drake's use of her voice samples without credit (Image via official Twitter handle @RyeRye)

In yet another post on her X, she exclaimed that the sampling trend had gone out of hand, with the repeated use of voice and sound samples without credit, especially from up-and-coming artists like her.

Rye Rye's continued reaction to Drake's sampling of her voice without credit (Image via official Twitter @RyeRye)

Rye Rye was not the only artist to call out Drake for using their song without credit. Pet Shop Boys, British synthpop duo, also called out the rapper for using their iconic track West End Girls in his new album's track All the Parties without credit or permission:

In other news, Drake announced in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM that he is temporarily stepping back from music after the release of his album to focus on his health and the people close to him. The announcement came on the same day of the release of For All The Dogs.

He said:

"I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest. I got some other things that I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

The rapper continued:

"I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. And I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life. And I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach… So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right. And I’ma do that … I don’t even know what ‘a little bit’ is..."

Drake is best known for his fourth studio album, Views, which was released on April 29, 2016. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian, Swedish, Australian, UK and Billboard 200 album charts.