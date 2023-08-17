Primavera Sound Peru 2023: Dates, venues, lineups & all we know so far

The highly anticipated Primavera Sound Festival is expanding its horizons once again, this time making its debut in the vibrant South American city of Lima. Known for its diverse musical lineup and electrifying atmosphere, Primavera Sound is set to rock Lima from November 22 to December 2, 2023, encompassing four days of music, art, and unforgettable experiences.

With a history of successful editions in major cities like Barcelona, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Bogotá, the festival has established itself as a global phenomenon that brings people together through the magic of music. Now, as the festival sets its sights on Lima, Peru, the excitement is high for the fans.

The inaugural Primavera Sound in Lima will feature an impressive array of headliners that span across genres with The Cure, Bad Gyal, Pet Shop Boys, and Bad Religion set to take center stage.

The ticket information is yet to be announced by the team. For more information, the fans can keep their eyes on their official website to stay updated about further announcements.

The entire lineup with dates and venues is as follows:

Featuring: The Cure, The Twilight Sad, Just Mustard

Bad Gyal

Location: Lima, Peru

Date: December 2, 2023

Venue: Multiespacio Costa 21

Pet Shop Boys

Location: Lima, Peru

Date: December 8, 2023

Venue: Multiespacio Costa 21

Bad Religion

Location: Lima, Peru

Date: December 7, 2023

Venue: Multiespacio Costa 21

Primavera Sound is a music festival that started in Barcelona in 2001

Originating in Barcelona, Spain back in 2001, Primavera Sound has risen as a globally celebrated music festival. Drawing music devotees from around the world, it offers a diverse range of sounds and styles for an extraordinary experience.

The festival's founders ignited their passion for music, envisioning a distinct event that has since become a hallmark of the music scene. With a mix of established and up-and-coming artists, The festival lineup includes a wide range of musical genres, catering to a wide audience.

Beyond its Barcelona roots, the festival has expanded its reach to cities like Porto, Portugal. Its stages have witnessed remarkable performances that have etched lasting memories for attendees. What sets Primavera Sound apart is its unwavering dedication to showcasing a blend of both popular and unconventional acts, appealing to music fans with diverse tastes.

More than just music, the festival crafts an immersive atmosphere, featuring various food options, art installations, and interactive spaces that celebrate various forms of creativity. Its commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainability also shines, aligning with a greener event philosophy.

The festival's consistent delivery of exceptional talent and meaningful experiences has solidified its status as an emblem of musical exploration, community, and cultural cohesion.

Its evolution from a local gathering to an internationally renowned festival underscores the universal language of music, uniting people from all walks of life.