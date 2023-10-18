Alkaline Trio 2024 Tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Alkaline Trio has announced a new tour titled "Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs," which is scheduled to be held from February 22, 2023, to March 30, 2023, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album of the same name.

The Alkaline Trio announced that the new tour will feature special guest performances by Drug Church via a post on their official Instagram account on October 17, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available for sale from October 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. MST. Ticket prices are yet to be revealed. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website, Ticketmaster, or Ticket Web.

The tour will begin in California and end in Nevada

The Alkaline Trio is set to release its latest album, Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs, on January 24, 2024, and the punk band has now announced the North America album tour to support it, set to take place after the album's release. The new live tour will feature supporting performances by Drug Church, best known for their 2022 album, Hygiene.

The full list of dates and venues for the Alkaline "Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs" 2024 Tour is given below:

February 22, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at HOB Anaheim

February 23, 2024 – San Diego, California, at SOMA

February 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Van Buren

February 26, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at HOB Dallas

February 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Stubbs

February 28, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at HOB Houston

March 1, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Tabernacle

March 2, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at HOB Orlando

March 3, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Fillmore

March 5, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Fillmore Silver Spring

March 6, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Fillmore Philadelphia

March 8, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Agora Theater and Ballroom

March 9, 2024 – Queens, New York, at Knockdown Center

March 10, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at HOB Boston

March 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at History

March 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Beanfield

March 15, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan, at Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 16, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Aragon Ballroom

March 17, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Pageant

March 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Fillmore Minneapolis

March 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

March 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

March 23, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Showbox SoDo

March 24, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Vogue Theatre

March 25, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Crystal Ballroom

March 27, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

March 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Novo

March 30, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Alkaline Trio's lead vocalist, Matt Skiba, revealed the concept behind the band's upcoming album in a general press release on October 17, 2023, stating:

“My mom worked for years as an emergency room nurse. She and her co-workers referred to exceptionally busy nights as ‘blood, hair, and eyeballs’. Well, we’ve been busy making an exceptional record we refer to as ‘Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs’, too."

The singer then elaborated on the recording process, stating:

"We approached this new record in completely new ways. We built the songs together, from the ground up, in the same room which hasn’t happened since the band started. Usually, we start with an idea somebody’s already written."

The singer continued:

"This time, we had the unique opportunity to build the songs onto drums recorded at Studio 606 onto two-inch tape using one of the most beautiful-sounding and legendary consoles in rock. It has almost everything to do with how our new record sounds."

Alkaline Trio is best known for their fifth studio album, Crimson, which was released on May 24, 2005. The silver-certified album peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart.