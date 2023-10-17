Disturbed 2024 North America tour with Falling in Reverse and Plush: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, all you need to know

Disturbed has announced a new leg for the Take Back Your Life Tour, which is scheduled to be held from January 19, 2024, to March 3, 2024, in venues across the United States. The tour will be in support of the band's eighth studio album, Divisive.

The band announced the US tour, which will feature supporting performances by Falling in Reverse and Plush, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 16, 2023.

Presale for the tour will begin on October 17, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for the official fan club of the band. A Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from October 18, 2023. and can be accessed with the code 'VOCALS.'

General tickets for the tour will go on sale from October 20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website, as well as via Ticketmaster

Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Disturbed's North America 2024 tour will begin in Illinois

Disturbed embarked on their most successful tour to date earlier this summer, with the Take Back Your Life 2023 tour running from April 27, 2023, to September 2, 2023, in venues across North America. The tour sold 336,000 tickets, bringing in $17 million in revenue, as per Billboard.

Disturbed has now announced a new set of tour dates for the US for 2024 and the shows will include performances by a few guests. American rock band Falling in Reverse, best known for their debut studio album, The Drug in Me Is You, will take the stage.

Also present at the shows will be the all-female up-and-coming rock band Plush. Two singles Better Off Alone and Hate from the band's debut album featured in the Billboard Top 40 singles chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Disturbed North America 2024 tour is given below:

January 19, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center

January 22, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

January 23, 2024 – Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center

January 25, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

January 27, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

January 29, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Arena

January 31, 2024 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February 2, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

February 5, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

February 6, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

February 8, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena @ Food City Center

February 10, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

February 13, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

February 15, 2024 – Huntington, West Virginia at Mountain Health Arena

February 17, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

February 19, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

February 20, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 22, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

February 24, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 26, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

February 29, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

March 2, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

March 3, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Disturbed is best known for their debut studio album, The Sickness, which released on March 7, 2000. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 album chart.