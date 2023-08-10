DragonForce Fall 2023 North American Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

DragonForce has announced a new tour scheduled to be held from October 20, 2023, to November 19, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album.

The band announced that the tour will feature special performances by Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel, and Edge of Paradise via a post on their official Instagram account.

Tickets will be available on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be purchased via the band's official website.

DragonForce will bring a mix of new and old music to the show

DragonForce has plans to bring a mix of old and new songs to their North American tour, according to the statement by band guitarist Herman Li in the announcement post:

"We've prepared a new setlist with some brand new songs that will be released before the tour begins. Alongside these, we'll also be playing some older songs that haven't been in our setlist for a long time, as well as some classic favourites that are a must."

Joining the band on the latest leg of their world tour will be Swedish heavy metal band Amaranthe, best known for their fourth studio album, Maximalism, released on October 21, 2016.

Also present on the tour will be the Italian parody metal band Nanowar of Steel and the American rock band Edge of Paradise. The full list of dates and venues for the DragonForce North American tour is given below:

October 20, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona, at Nile Theater

October 21, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel

October 23, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Empire Garage

October 24, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at The Granada

October 25, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at House of Blues

October 27, 2023 – Orlando, Florida, at House of Blues

October 28, 2023 – Ft Lauderdale, Florida, at Culture Room

October 30, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Masquerade @ Heaven

October 31, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Underground

November 1, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Baltimore Soundstage

November 3, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Palladium Time Square

November 4, 2023 – Worcester, Massachusetts, at The Palladium

November 5, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at MTelus

November 6, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

November 8, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Agora Theater

November 9, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Majestic

November 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at House of Blues

November 11, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

November 12, 2023 – Lawrence, Kansas, at Granada Theater

November 14, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

November 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Depot

November 16, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Knitting Factory

November 18, 2023 – Berkeley, California, at UC Theater

November 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Wiltern

DragonForce's debut studio album was released in 2003

DragonForce was formed as a collaboration between Herman Li and Sam Totman, who subsequently recruited ZP Theart as their vocalist. The band has witnessed multiple lineup changes since its formation.

The band released their debut studio album, Valley of the Damned, on February 25, 2003. The album was a minor success, peaking at number one on the Japanese Oricon album chart.

DragonForce achieved commercial acclaim with their studio album, Inhuman Rampage, released on December 28, 2005. The album achieved gold-level sales certifications in the US and UK.