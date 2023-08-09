RL Grime PLAY LIVE North American Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

RL Grime has announced a new tour, PLAY LIVE 2023, scheduled from October 26, 2023, to November 24, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour aims to promote the DJ's upcoming third studio album, Play.

The record producer and DJ announced his new tour, which will feature supporting performances by 33 Below and JAWNS, via a post on his official Instagram page on August 8, 2023:

Presale has started for the tour and is accessible via the code TRACK on Live Nation (https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-rl-grime-388913). General tickets will be available from August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices are yet to be announced. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/rl-grime-tickets/artist/1630454).

RL Grime building momentum for his new album with tour

RL Grime will release his third and latest studio album, Play, on September 15, 2023. In support of the album, the DJ will embark on the newly announced US tour in October. Concerts throughout August and September will precede the beginning of the tour.

Joining the DJ on tour will be musical artist 33 Below and producer JAWNS. Below is the complete list of dates and venues for the RL Grime tour:

August 10, 2023 – Zouk Nightclub, Las Vegas, Nevada

August 18, 2023 – Breakaway Festival, Grand Rapids, Michigan

September 8, 2023 – Zouk Nightclub, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 22, 2023 – Zouk Nightclub, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 30, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at AYU Dayclub

October 26, 2023 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park, San Diego, California

October 27, 2023 – Frost Amphitheater, Stanford, California

October 28, 2023 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, California

October 31, 2023 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

November 3, 2023 – Radius Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

November 8, 2023 – Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts

November 10, 2023 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City, New York

November 12, 2023 – Echostage, Washington, DC

November 15, 2023 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

November 17, 2023 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas

November 18, 2023 – Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas

November 19, 2023 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

November 22, 2023 – Marquee Theatre, Tempe, Arizona

November 24, 2023 – Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Tracing RL Grime and his career

Henry Alfred Steinway, better known by his stage name RL Grime, was born on February 8, 1991, began his career with the Los Angeles collective WeDidIt, and released his debut EP in 2012.

He started gaining recognition in his solo music career with his second studio album, Nova, released on July 27, 2018. The album was at number 4 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Aside from his solo career, the DJ and record producer also has a prolific productions career, collaborating with artists such as Pitbull, Big Sean, Joji, and Tory Lanez.