Arthur Verocai US tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Arthur Verocai has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 6, 2023, to August 19, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour will be the singer's first ever US tour and will consist of a full performance of his 1972 album, Arthur Verocai.

The composer announced the tour, which will feature a full orchestra accompaniment, via a post on his official Instagram page on July 7, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase from Jazz is Dead. Tickets are priced at $59.99, inclusive of processing fees, depending on the venue and seating choice.

Arthur Verocai to celebrate his debut album with tour

The Brazilian artist released his eponymously titled debut studio album, Arthur Verocai, in 1972. The album remains his most influential, having experienced a resurgance in fan demand during the hip-hop eras of the early 2000s. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Variety, the composer expressed gratitude for the samplings:

"I am very grateful for the people who make beats because they promoted my record with their samples and made them grow in popularity and prestige."

The composer continues, stating he is looking forward to the US tour:

"I love the United States and identify my music with American music, so to have the opportunity to play it live in a concert with orchestra is a gift to me."

Now the composer will bring the album to his US audience alongside a full orchestra and celebrate the album's legacy with the tour, the dates and venues of which are given below:

August 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Mayan

August 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Mayan

August 11, 2023 – New York City, New Yor at Damrosch Park (Lincoln Center)

August 15, 2023 –Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

August 19, 2023 –Berkeley, California at UC Theatre

Tracing Arthur Verocai and his music career

Arthur Verocai was born on June 17, 1945, in Rio De Janeiro and began experimenting with music while studying civil engineering in the 1960s. The composer was under the mentorship of Roberto Menescal, alongside artists such as Ivan Lins, Leny Andrade, and Elis Regina.

The composer's first professional gig was with one of his fellow mentees, Leny Andrade. The arrangement led to initial high praise, resulting in the composer's debut album in 1972, during the height of the US-supported Brazilian military dictatorship.

The failure of the album in both commercial and critical circles led the composer to turn away from his own project and continue with tune arrangements for commercials and ad tunes for brands such as Brahma, Souza Cruz e Shell, Fanta, Petrobrás, Sul América, and more. The composer has also worked with TV Glabo, which was once the country's largest television channel, on some of its major shows.

But in the 2000s, Verocai's album began to gain cult status. In 2009, the composer, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra, performed his album at California State University's Luckman Theater in Los Angeles.