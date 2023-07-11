Modern English U.S. tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Modern English has recently announced an exciting new tour that is set to take place from August 26, 2023, to September 30, 2023. This highly anticipated tour will feature performances at various venues across the mainland USA. The tour is being held to promote the band's upcoming album, titled 1234, which is set to be released later this year.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Korine, via a post on their official Instagram page, stating:

"We can't wait to introduce you to the music from our forthcoming album, along with diving into our catalog for some special surprises you don't want to miss!"

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and are priced at S28 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be availed via the band's official website (https://modernenglish.me/shows), as well as their BandsInTown page (https://www.bandsintown.com/a/20932?came_from=206).

Modern English is building momentum for their album with a tour

Later this year, Modern English will be releasing its highly anticipated first album in eight years. In addition to this exciting news, the band has announced that they will be embarking on a world tour to support the album. The newly announced US tour marks the beginning of the World tour.

Joining the band on the US tour will be the electro-pop band Korine.

The full list of dates and venues for the Modern English tour is given below:

August 26, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Evolution Festival

August 27, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at Chicagoland Taco Fair

August 28, 2023 — Evanston, Illinois at Space

August 31, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at HiFi

September 1, 2023 — Cincinnati, Ohio at The Ludlow

September 2, 2023 — Columbus, Ohio at A&R Bar

September 7, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland at Ottobar

September 9, 2023 — New York, New York at Baker Falls

September 15, 2023 — Hamden, Connecticut at Space Ballroom

September 16, 2023 — Greenfield, Massachusetts at Hawks & Reed

September 17, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at Sonia

September 20, 2023 — Richmond, Virginia at Canal Room

September 22, 2023 — Greenville, South Carolina at The Radio Room

September 23, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia at The Earl

September 24, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at 3rd and Lindsley

September 27, 2023 — Athens, Georgia at 40 Watt

September 29, 2023 — Smithfield, North Carolina at Paul A Johnson

September 30, 2023 — Virginia Beach, Virginia at Neptune Festival

Tracing Modern English and their music career

Modern English was formed as a collaboration between Robbie Grey, Gary McDowell, Michael Conroy and was initially called The Lepers. The subsequent addition of Richard Brown and Stephen Walker, and the resulting evolution of their music led to the band adopting its current name.

The band released their debut studio album, Mesh & Lace, on April 10, 1981. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK Indie Album chart and was not well received by critics.

Following the modest success of their debut album, Modern English released their second studio album, After the Snow, on May 7, 1982. The album remains the band's most successful album, peaking at number 13 on the UK Indie album chart, as well as at number 70 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 84 on the Canadian album chart. The album was also certified as Gold in sales by the RIAA.

The band had their next chart success with their fifth studio album, Pillow Lips, which was released in May 1990. The album peaked at number 134 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

