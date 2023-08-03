Finneas One night only in London debut UK show 2023: How to buy tickets and all you need to know 

Finneas has announced a one-night concert at the Electric Ballroom in London, England on August 30, 2023, in what will be the singer's debut show in the city. The concert will be a follow-up to the singer's performance at the Reading & Leeds Festival alongside his more famous sibling, Billie Eilish.

The singer announced the concert via a post on his official Instagram page on August 2, 2023:

Tickets for the concert will be available exclusively via DICE FM (https://dice.fm/event/6lxw2-finneas-30th-aug-electric-ballroom-london-tickets). Tickets are priced at £33 inclusive of all processing fees, depending upon the seating choice.

Finneas to bring his music to London

Finneas recently wrapped up his latest collaboration with his sister Billie Eilish, writing the lyrics for the song What Was I Made For?, which was developed as part of the original soundtrack of the 2023 fantasy-comedy movie, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

The singer also had his solo single, Mona Lisa Mona Lisa, recently released as part of the Indie Pop Vibes 2023 by The Circle Sessions Album on March 14, 2023. Now the singer is bringing his full repertoire of songs for his London debut.

The concert will be the second one-night show done by the singer, with his first show being in collaboration with Medium Build at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 2, 2023.

Aside from his on and off one-night shows, the singer-songwriter has also been accompanying his sister during her sets, as will be the case when they take the stage at the Reading & Leeds festival from August 25, 2023, to August 27, 2023, in the two cities of Reading and Leeds respectively.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NME regarding his working relationship with his sister, Finneas stated:

"I like working with anyone that you could list that I’ve worked with. I haven’t had a terrible experience working with anybody. But I think just the intimacy of a relationship with a sibling is impossible to replicate or duplicate".

Tracing Finneas and his music career

Finneas Baird O'Connell was born on July 30, 1997, and began exhibiting musical talents early in his life. The singer started writing songs and producing songs at the age of 12.

The singer-songwriter has primarily worked in the film industry as a songwriter and music producer, with film credits to his name such as the indie-teen drama The Fallout, as well as the black comedy film, Vengeance. The singer has also worked on the soundtrack album Turning Red (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

The singer released his debut EP, Blood Harmony, on October 4, 2019. The EP was fairly well received and peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Subsequently, the singer released his debut studio album, Optimist, two years later on October 15, 2021. The album was also successful, peaking at number 40 on the Swiss album chart.