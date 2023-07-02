Reading & Leeds 2023 : Headliners, lineup, tickets & all we know so far

Reading & Leeds are back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to be held from August 25- 27, 2023, at the Little John Farm in Central Reading and at Braham Park in Wetherby, Leeds respectively. The twin city Festival remains one of the oldest music festivals in the country, with the first edition being held in the 1960s.
The festival announced its 2023 edition, which will feature headliners such as Billie Eilish, Foals, Matilda Mann and Imagine Dragons, among others via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase at the twin festival's respective sites, Leeds Festival (https://www.leedsfestival.com/tickets) and Reading Festival ( https://www.readingfestival.com/tickets/?). Tickets are priced at £286 plus processing fees.
Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and the Killers to headline Reading & Leeds
Reading & Leeds Festival will feature a number of headliners, with the major headliners beginning with Billie Eilish. The American singer-songwriter is best known for her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, released on March 29, 2019. The album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts, including Billboard 200 album chart.
Also headlining the festival will be singer-songwriter Sam Fender, known for his second studio album, Seventeen Going Under. Released on October 8, 2021, the album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts.
The Killers will be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival as well. The new-wave band is best known for their second studio album, Sam's Town, released on October 3, 2006. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, German, Kiwi and UK album charts respectively.
The full lineup for the Reading & Leeds festival is given below:
- Billie Eilish
- Steve Lacy
- Declan McKenna
- Rina Sawayama
- Bakar
- Muna
- The Amazons
- Sam Fender
- Loyle Carner
- Wetleg
- Mimi Webb
- Tion Wayne
- Yard Act
- The Killers
- Central Cee
- Nothing But Thieves
- Inhaler
- Holly Humberstone
- Baby Queen
- Imagine Dragons
- Becky Hill
- Lil TJay
- Don Bronco
- The Snuts
- Hot Milk
- Foals
- Bicep Live
- Thank Rod
- You Me at Sea
- Sea Girls
- Frank Turner and Sleeping Souls
- TBC
- Chase Atlantic
- Arlo Parks
- Jamie Webster
- Andy C
- Shy FX
- Friction
- Metrik
- Charlie Tee
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Austin Millz
- Eliza Rose
- Foushee
- Joesef
- Wallace
- Sub Focus & Dimension
- Hedex
- Venbee
- VBE Chemistry
- Koven
- Soulfecta
- Gryffin
- Nesa Barrett
- Mother Mother
- The Murder Capital
- Noisy
- MK
- LF System
- Sammy Virji
- Girls Don't Sync
- Jaguar
- Tibasko
- Georgia
- Caitey Baser
- Frankie Stew & Harvey Quin
- Nieve Ella
- Somebody's Child
- Lovejoy
- TV Girl
- Vista
- COIN
- Tom Odell
- Mae Stephens
- Giant Rooks
- Dylan John Thomas
- Ethel Cain
- The Royston Club
- Artemas
- Royal Otis
- English Teacher
- Palace Royale
- Yonaka
- Normandie
- Knocked Loose
- Magnolia Park
- Meet Me at The Altar
- Pinkshift
- Games We Play
- Jesse Jo Stark
- The Last Dinner Party
- Himalayas
- Lauran Hibberd
- Bilk
- Yung Lean
- Sleep Token
- Kennyhoopla
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Mothica
- Zand
- Scowl
- High Vis
- Ekkstacy
- Graphic Nature
- Fat Dog
- Anchor Lane
- K-Trap
- Lancey Foux
- Songer
- Dreya Mac
- Lost Girl
- J Fado
- Artan
- Mnelia
- Temz
- Mya Craig
- Meekz
- Sainte
- D Double E
- DJ Target
- Skaiwater
- Finn Foxell
- Shashimone
- Killowen
- Highlyy
- BZ
- Clavish
- Cordae
- Ken Carson
- Nippa
- MIDWSXT
- JBEE
- Kenny Allstar
- Jordy
- Queen Milz
- Proph
- Malaki
- Matilda Mann
- L'Objectif
- TS Lagga
- Grandma's House
- Pritt
- Chalk
- Twist
- Goa Express
- Beaux
- Alt BLK Era
- Antony Szmierek
- Frozenmode
- Charlotte Pank
- Lexie Carroll
- Blazer Boccle
- Frankie Beetlestone
- Haunt the Woods
- Cole Bleu
- Hotwax
- Only the Poets
- Lucia & the Best Boys
- Viddy
- Native James
- Pixey
- ADMT
- Hannah Grae
- Bellah Mae
- James Marriot
- King-One
- Panic Shack
More about Reading & Leeds Festival
Reading & Leeds Festival started as a single-city event in the form of the National Jazz Festival founded by Harold Pendleton. It was first held in 1961 at the Richmond Athletic Ground in Richmond Borough, London.
The festival moved to Reading in 1971, evolving from its Jazz origins to a more rock music-based festival, with lineups primarily featuring a mix of progressive rock, and blues musicians and bands.
Reading & Leeds continued in Reading for the next few decades, before finally expanding into its twin city festival structure in 1999, with the initial venue being Temple Newsam. The festival moved to its present location in 2003.