Reading & Leeds 2023 : Headliners, lineup, tickets & all we know so far

Reading & Leeds are back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to be held from August 25- 27, 2023, at the Little John Farm in Central Reading and at Braham Park in Wetherby, Leeds respectively. The twin city Festival remains one of the oldest music festivals in the country, with the first edition being held in the 1960s.

The festival announced its 2023 edition, which will feature headliners such as Billie Eilish, Foals, Matilda Mann and Imagine Dragons, among others via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase at the twin festival's respective sites, Leeds Festival (https://www.leedsfestival.com/tickets) and Reading Festival ( https://www.readingfestival.com/tickets/?). Tickets are priced at £286 plus processing fees.

Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and the Killers to headline Reading & Leeds

Reading & Leeds Festival will feature a number of headliners, with the major headliners beginning with Billie Eilish. The American singer-songwriter is best known for her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, released on March 29, 2019. The album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts, including Billboard 200 album chart.

Also headlining the festival will be singer-songwriter Sam Fender, known for his second studio album, Seventeen Going Under. Released on October 8, 2021, the album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts.

The Killers will be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival as well. The new-wave band is best known for their second studio album, Sam's Town, released on October 3, 2006. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, German, Kiwi and UK album charts respectively.

The full lineup for the Reading & Leeds festival is given below:

Billie Eilish

Steve Lacy

Declan McKenna

Rina Sawayama

Bakar

Muna

The Amazons

Sam Fender

Loyle Carner

Wetleg

Mimi Webb

Tion Wayne

Yard Act

The Killers

Central Cee

Nothing But Thieves

Inhaler

Holly Humberstone

Baby Queen

Imagine Dragons

Becky Hill

Lil TJay

Don Bronco

The Snuts

Hot Milk

Foals

Bicep Live

Thank Rod

You Me at Sea

Sea Girls

Frank Turner and Sleeping Souls

TBC

Chase Atlantic

Arlo Parks

Jamie Webster

Andy C

Shy FX

Friction

Metrik

Charlie Tee

Harriet Jaxxon

Austin Millz

Eliza Rose

Foushee

Joesef

Wallace

Sub Focus & Dimension

Hedex

Venbee

VBE Chemistry

Koven

Soulfecta

Gryffin

Nesa Barrett

Mother Mother

The Murder Capital

Noisy

MK

LF System

Sammy Virji

Girls Don't Sync

Jaguar

Tibasko

Georgia

Caitey Baser

Frankie Stew & Harvey Quin

Nieve Ella

Somebody's Child

Lovejoy

TV Girl

Vista

COIN

Tom Odell

Mae Stephens

Giant Rooks

Dylan John Thomas

Ethel Cain

The Royston Club

Artemas

Royal Otis

English Teacher

Palace Royale

Yonaka

Normandie

Knocked Loose

Magnolia Park

Meet Me at The Altar

Pinkshift

Games We Play

Jesse Jo Stark

The Last Dinner Party

Himalayas

Lauran Hibberd

Bilk

Yung Lean

Sleep Token

Kennyhoopla

Joey Valence & Brae

Mothica

Zand

Scowl

High Vis

Ekkstacy

Graphic Nature

Fat Dog

Anchor Lane

K-Trap

Lancey Foux

Songer

Dreya Mac

Lost Girl

J Fado

Artan

Mnelia

Temz

Mya Craig

Meekz

Sainte

D Double E

DJ Target

Skaiwater

Finn Foxell

Shashimone

Killowen

Highlyy

BZ

Clavish

Cordae

Ken Carson

Nippa

MIDWSXT

JBEE

Kenny Allstar

Jordy

Queen Milz

Proph

Malaki

Matilda Mann

L'Objectif

TS Lagga

Grandma's House

Pritt

Chalk

Twist

Goa Express

Beaux

Alt BLK Era

Antony Szmierek

Frozenmode

Charlotte Pank

Lexie Carroll

Blazer Boccle

Frankie Beetlestone

Haunt the Woods

Cole Bleu

Hotwax

Only the Poets

Lucia & the Best Boys

Viddy

Native James

Pixey

ADMT

Hannah Grae

Bellah Mae

James Marriot

King-One

Panic Shack

More about Reading & Leeds Festival

Reading & Leeds Festival started as a single-city event in the form of the National Jazz Festival founded by Harold Pendleton. It was first held in 1961 at the Richmond Athletic Ground in Richmond Borough, London.

The festival moved to Reading in 1971, evolving from its Jazz origins to a more rock music-based festival, with lineups primarily featuring a mix of progressive rock, and blues musicians and bands.

Reading & Leeds continued in Reading for the next few decades, before finally expanding into its twin city festival structure in 1999, with the initial venue being Temple Newsam. The festival moved to its present location in 2003.

