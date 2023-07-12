Funny Girl North American tour 2023-24: Tickets, dates, venues, and everything we know so far

Funny Girl has announced a new tour, titled the "Hello Gorgeous, Hello North America" tour, which is scheduled to run from September 9, 2023 to August 25, 2024, in venues across North America. The tour follows the show's revival as a Broadway production in 2022.

The Funny Girl tour, which will feature a cast including Melissa Manchester and Katerina McCrimmon, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the show:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase, and are priced between $99 and $124, plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be availed via the show's official website ( https://funnygirlonbroadway.com/tickets/).

Funny Girl set to perform year long in North America

Funny Girl has its origins in the 1968 film of the same name. After being successfully revived as a Broadway show, with a premier at the August Wilson Theatre on March 22, 2022, the show is now heading for a year long tour around North America.

The full list of dates and venues for the Funny Girl show North America tour is given below:

September 9, 2023 to September 16, 2023 – Providence, Rhode Island at Providence Performing Arts Center

September 19, 2023 to September 24, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at DeVas Hall

September 26, 2023 to October 8, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Fisher Theater

October 10, 2023 to October 15, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at Orpheus Theater

October 17, 2023 to October 22, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Belk Theater

October 24, 2023 to October 29, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Hippodrome Theater

October 31, 2023 to November 5, 2023 – Greenville, North Carolina at Peace Center for the Performing Arts

November 11, 2023 to November 13, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina at Durham Performing Arts Center

November 14, 2023 to November 16, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Broward Center

November 28, 2023 to December 3, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Straz Center

December 5, 2023 to December 10, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney Theater

December 26, 2023 to December 31, 2023 – Naples, Florida at Artis-Naples

January 2, 2024 to January 7, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

January 9, 2024 to January 14, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Marcus Performing Arts Center

January 16, 2024 to January 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Orpheum Theatre

January 23, 2024 to February 4, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri at Fox Theater

February 6, 2024 to February 11, 2024 – East Lansing, Michigan at Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

February 13, 2024 to February 18, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

February 20, 2024 to March 10, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Playhouse Square

March 10, 2024 to March 15, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Civic Center

March 26, 2024 to March 31, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Smith Center

April 30, 2024 to May 5, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Orphem Theater

May 28, 2024 to June 9, 2024 – Costa Mesa, California at Segerstrom Performing Arts Center

June 18, 2024 to June 23, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The Bushnell

June 25, 2024 to July 14, 2024 – Washington, D.C at Kennedy Center

July 16, 2024 to July 28, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Academy of Music

July 30, 2024 to August 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Fox Theater

August 6, 2024 to August 18, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Music Hall

August 20, 2024 to August 25, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Hobby Center

Funny Girl and its history

Funny Girl first premiered as a 1968 film directed by William Wyler, with a screenplay from Isobel Lennart. The film is a loose biographical drama based on the life of American actress Fanny Brice. The film secured Barbara Streisand, who played the titular character, the Best Actress award at the 1969 Academy Awards.

Funny Girl was revived as a Broadway play under direction of Michael Mayer and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production also features a stellar cast, including Melissa Manchester and Katerina McCrimmon, who have been praised by the director in a recent announcement:

"Fans have adored Melissa throughout her 50-year musical career, and Katerina is a star in the making who embodies the rising stardom of Fanny. We could not be more thrilled to have this dynamic and talented duo lead the Funny Girl tour."

Other members of the cast include Stephen Mark Lukas, Izaiah Montaque Harris, Walter Coppage, Leah Platt, Christine Bunuan, Eileen T’Kaye, and David Foley Jr, with more to be announced in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes