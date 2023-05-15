S Club 7 confirms reunion tour after Paul Cattermole’s death: Renames it “Good Times Tour”

S Club 7 have confirmed their reunion tour, titled 'Good Times Tour' and are set to go live from October 12, 2023 to October 29, 2023 in venues across UK and Ireland. The band announced the tour in honor of their late band member, Paul Cattermole, stating:

"We’re calling the tour ‘The Good Times Tour’ in tribute to Paul because that was his song and all fans know that, that was his song. So, it feels right"

Tickets for the tour are currently available and are priced at £118 plus processing fees. Tickets can be availed at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/s-club-7-tickets/artist/1914588.

Hannah Spearritt to abstain from S Club 7 reunion tour

While the band is scheduled to go ahead with their reunion tour, band member Hannah Spearrit, who was in a long-term relationship with the late Paul Cattermole, will not be performing on the tour. The band acknowledged the absence of the singer and actress on their announcement video, stating:

"You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7 she won’t be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up."

The full list of dates and venues for the S Club 7 Good Times Tour is given below:

October 12, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

October 13, 2023 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

October 14, 2023 – Sheffield, UK Utilita Arena

October 16, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

October 18, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

October 19, 2023 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita Arena

October 20, 2023 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

October 21, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

October 23, 2023 – Cardiff, UK at International Arena

October 24, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

October 26, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

October 27, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

October 28, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

October 29, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

Tracing S Club 7 and their music career

S Club 7 is an English pop group that was formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. The band consisted of Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens. The band's first commercial performance was as fictional versions of themselves on the Miami 7, a CBS children's series that ran from April 1999 to July 1999.

Following the success of the series, the band released their epynomously titled debut studio, S Club, on 4 October 1999. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK album charts as well as on the Kiwi album chart.

S Club 7 released their second studio album, 7, on 12 June 2000. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album chart, the band's highest charting album ever. The same year, the band won the British Breakthrough Act at the 2000 Brit Awards.

The band released their third studio album, Sunshine, on 26 November 2001. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK album chart, as well as number 11 on the Irish album charts. The album's single, Don't Stop Movin', won the British Single of the Year award at the 2002 Brit Awards.

