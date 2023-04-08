S Club 7 members list explored as Paul Cattermole dies weeks after reunion announcement

Popular singer and actor Paul Cattermole passed away on April 6, 2023, at the age of 46. He was mostly known as a member of the pop group S Club 7, and the news comes following the group's reunion announcement on February 13, 2023. Their tour was scheduled to start on October 13, 2023, and more shows were added due to increasing demand.

Paul was discovered dead at his residence and the circumstances leading to his death are yet to be revealed. His family also issued a statement on the same and said:

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

S Club 7 also paid tribute to Cattermole on Instagram, posting a picture of him and penning down a heartfelt note in the caption. They wrote:

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Members of S Paul 7 and Paul Cattermole's contributions

Paul Cattermole joined S Paul 7 during the late '90s. The band members included Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

The band released four albums during this period. It started with their self-titled debut album in 1999, which reached the 112th position on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by 7 in June 2000, which included 10 singles. The album grabbed the top spot on the US Billboard 200.

The band then released two more albums – Sunshine and Seeing Double. The group sold around 14 million albums around the world and also received two Brit Awards. Cattermole exited the band in June 2002.

Paul Cattermole established another band named Skua in 2002

Paul Cattermole formed another band named Skua after his exit from S Club 7 (Image via Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Following his exit from S Paul 7, Cattermole formed another band named Skua in 2002. However, the band discontinued operations the following year when they could not find a record label.

It was reformed in January 2014 and released some singles like Falling, Got Not Choice, and Out of Control. The group's first album, Kneel, was released in October of the same year.

Cattermole then toured in a production of The Rocky Horror Show in 2015 and started offering online tarot card services last year.

He was declared bankrupt in 2014 and had to auction his Brit Award on eBay in 2018. However, the winning bidder could not pay and the award was once again listed. His other Brit Award was sold for £3,000.

