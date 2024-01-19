Lyrical Lemonade's 'All Is Yellow': Everything you need to know about their debut album releasing this January

Lyrical Lemonade, a media production company, focuses on creating visually captivating videos for musicians, specifically within the hip-hop genre. Over a decade ago, the company initially started as an internet blog by Cole Bennett and has since graduated into one of the biggest names in music video production.

After years of simply producing music videos, Lyrical Lemonade is finally set to release its long-anticipated debut album titled All Is Yellow, on January 26, 2024. The media house has teamed up with Def Jam Recordings to assist with the album's distribution.

Expand Tweet

Through a series of social media posts, Cole Bennett announced that the upcoming album, containing 14 tracks, will feature artists like Juice Wrld, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Eminem, Kid Cudi, and more.

The company also has merch and associated inventory for the album. Pre-sale bundles have also been released for the upcoming album on the official website with product prices ranging from $18 to $46. Fans looking to purchase vinyls, CDs, and merch for All Is Yellow, can place a pre-order to have these items shipped out on January 26.

Expand Tweet

Cole has hinted this upcoming album will capture what it means to be an artist in today's music industry. Adding to the budding anticipation, Lyrical Lemonade has released five singles from the album along with completed music videos.

Lyrical Lemonade's upcoming album features several collaborations

Cole Bennett, the visionary director and founder of Lyrical Lemonade, is ready to leave a major impact on the music industry with the release of Lyrical Lemonade's long-anticipated debut album, All Is Yellow. The tracklist is reportedly filled with unexpected collaborations, breaking the mold of conventional musical pairings.

Expand Tweet

Cole has already released five songs accompanied by music videos, as teaser singles for the project. Each video begins with a shot of a yellow curtain, with artists emerging from behind the curtain at the beginning of the song and exiting through the same curtain towards the end.

This adds an extra layer to Lyrical Lemonade's storytelling ability - representing the various locations and collaborations involved in the project. As per a recent statement from Bennett, he envisions the curtain evolving with future projects, serving as a dynamic representation of his artistic journey.

Doomsday (Feat. Juice Wrld and Cordae)

Lyrical Lemonade unveiled its first single, Doomsday, a captivating collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and Cordae. It is set to a late 90s beat produced by Dr. Dre and Mel-Man. The track merges an old-school cipher feel with the duo's lyrical wordplay. It dives into the themes of struggles and excitement that come with an extravagant lifestyle.

The posthumous inclusion of Juice WRLD's vision for the music video is a respectful homage to the late rapper. He and Cole shared a close friendship, with Lyrical Lemonade directing his breakout hit Lucid Dreams.

Guitar In My Room (Feat. Lil Durk and Kid Cudi)

The second single to be released for the album was Guitar In My Room, produced by Carlton McDowell, Rewined, and Emerson. Guitar In My Room is a collaborative masterpiece by Lil Durk and Kid Cudi with a production that combines orchestric samples with simple guitar strums.

Lil Durk's confessional verses on life's struggles and aspirations blend seamlessly with Kid Cudi's signature cadence and harmonies.

Hello There (Feat. Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray)

The follow-up track to Durkio and Kudi's collaboration was the deeply emotional track Hello There, produced by Daniyel, Marvy Ayy, Carlton, and Jacob Lincoln. The song skillfully borrows the melody from Blink-182's I Miss You.

Hello There unfolds as an exploration of emotions through melodic verses from Corbin and Black Kray. Lil Tracy's heartfelt verse delves into loss, referencing the death of his friend and rapper Lil Peep, in 2018.

By offering listeners an emotional lo-fi experience, Hello There manages to stand out.

Stop Giving Me Advice (Feat. Jack Harlow and Dave)

The fourth track from the album is Stop Giving Me Advice produced by Hollywood Cole, featuring Jack Harlow and Dave. The track opens with both artists going verse for verse in a suit and yellow tie, toasting up to their successful careers in Dave's hometown, London.

The video was shot in black and white, incorporating subtle glimpses of the color yellow. This adds to the aesthetic that All Is Yellow, as a project, would bring.

FALLOUT (Feat. GUS DAPPERTON, LIL YACHTY, and JOEY BADASS)

Lyrical Lemonade's latest release for the project is Fallout, which dropped on January 12. The single, featuring Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Bada$$, delivers a poignant exploration of love teetering on the edge of collapse.

Fallout navigates the emotional landscape of a crumbling relationship, where each artist paints a vivid picture of lovers reminiscing about both the highs and lows of a lost relationship.

The remaining songs from the tracklist, yet to be released, include:

Fly Away (Feat. Sheck Wes, Ski Mask the Slump God and JID)

Say Ya Grace (Feat. Chief Keef and Lil Yachty)

This My Life (Feat. Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI and Lil Skies)

First Night (Feat. Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B)

Special (Feat. Latto, Swae Lee, and Amine)

With The Fish (Feat. $NOT and 6 Dogs)

Doomsday 2 (Feat. Eminem)

Equilibrium (Feat. BabyTron and G Herbo)

Hummingbird (Feat. UMI, Sahbabil and Teezo Touchdown)

Cole Bennett breaks down All Is Yellow in a recent interview

Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett has mastered the craft of directing music videos for the past decade, and this album marks a significant shift as he steps into the realm of music creation and storytelling.

In a recent interview with Complex, the 27-year-old director sat down to discuss the upcoming album and reflect on the approaches taken in its creation.

The title, All Is Yellow, holds profound meaning for Bennett. The director explains the color yellow has been a consistent presence in his life, signifying the reason for the title of the album. He claims "yellow" represents a spectrum of emotions and experiences he now gets to express through Lyrical Lemonade. He said:

"Everything around me is yellow"

The Lyrical Lemonade CEO is not solely focused on the commercial success of this album. Instead, the director stated that he set a personal challenge to create a music video for every song on the tracklist and tie them together with a consistent visual theme.

Expand Tweet

Cole identified that this ambitious endeavor required coordinating shoots with 35 artists from various corners of the hip-hop world, which presented logistical challenges and hurdles. Bennett acknowledged that the challenge was far more difficult than he initially expected, but working on completing them has been a source of personal fulfillment. He stated:

"I'm literally doing this just because I told myself if I don't do a video for every song, then the album is not complete"

As All Is Yellow prepares for its highly anticipated release, Bennett hopes to inspire others to push creative boundaries and pursue unconventional projects, in a musical landscape often defined by its predictability.

More about hip-hop's Favorite Video Production House

Lyrical Lemonade's roots go back to Cole Bennett's high school days, when he created an Internet blog focused on delivering updates on the rap and hip-hop scenes of Chicago.

He has stated multiple times, that his reason to study Chicago and its budding music scene was due to the city's reputation of producing numerous hip-hop sensations like Kanye West, Chief Keef, and Chance the Rapper.

Expand Tweet

The director has alluded to the fact that his constant research for blog posts led him to identify a gap in creative tools available to emerging talents. This gap in the industry led to the creation of Lyrical Lemonade, a platform that would focus on creating music videos for upcoming artists.

As the industry rapidly changed, leaning on more visually captivating music videos, Bennett's visionary approach positioned Lyrical Lemonade as a major player in this paradigm shift.

Lyrical Lemonade's adept video production skills, attracted collaborations from rising talents like the late Juice WRLD. Cole worked with Juice on the music video for LUCID DREAMS which has garnered over 900 million views on YouTube.

From a humble beginning as a high school blog to becoming the biggest global influencer in video production, Lyrical Lemonade's evolution is one to be studied. Their journey stands out as a testament to the transformative power of creative expression and unorthodox pursuits.

With their upcoming album, the brand's journey will continue to inspire and reshape the narrative of contemporary rap.