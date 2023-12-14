Teezo Touchdown Spend The Night North American tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

American rapper and songwriter Teezo Touchdown's Spend The Night North American Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 30, 2024, to June 4, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's debut studio album and is a part of his first headlining tour.

The singer announced the new tour, which will be preceded by a European tour of the same name, via a post on his official Instagram page on December 13, 2023.

The Live Nation presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code CREW. Tickets are priced at an average of $35 plus processing fees, depending on seating choice and venue.

General tickets will be available on December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. All presales and tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website or via the ticket vendors Live Nation, Ticket Web, or Ticketmaster, respectively.

Teezo Touchdown Spend The Night North American tour 2024 dates

Teezo Touchdown released his debut studio album, How Do You Sleep at Night?, on September 8, 2023. The album has not charted so far but has been well received by critics and fans alike.

After the release of the album, the singer embarked on his first tour to support his album. The 2023 edition of the tour is scheduled to end with a performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on December 23, 2023.

Subsequently, the singer will embark on a brief Europe and UK tour in early 2024. Once the Europe tour is wrapped up, the singer is set to return to North America to perform on the newly announced tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Teezo Touchdown Spend The Night North American tour 2024 is given below:

April 30, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

May 2, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club

May 3, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theatre of the Living Arts

May 7, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at The Phoenix

May 8, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrews Hall

May 10, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Amsterdam

May 13, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Cervantes Ballroom

May 14, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell

May 16, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theatre

May 17, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Hollywood Theatre

May 18, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Neumos

May 21, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Independent

May 24, 2024 — Santa Ana, California at Observatory OC

May 25, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Fonda Theatre

May 27, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom

May 30, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

May 31, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Come and Take It Live

June 1, 2024 — Houston, Texas at House of Blues

June 4, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade

The dates and venues for the Teezo Touchdown Spend The Night Europe and UK tour are also given below:

March 21, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg OZ

March 22, 2024 — Zurich, Switzerland at M4 Music Festival

March 25, 2024 — Paris, France at Bellevilloise / Cabaret Sauvage

March 26, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Gretchen

March 30, 2024 — London, United Kingdom at Village Underground / Electric Ballroom

Teezo Touchdown is best known for his collaborations with Drake and Travis Scott, respectively. The singer collaborated with the former on the song Amen, which peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. With Travis Scott, the singer worked on the song Modern Jam, which peaked at number 23 on the Kiwi singles chart.