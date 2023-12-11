Slipknot UK and Europe tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Slipknot UK and Europe Tour 2024 tour is scheduled for December 5, 2024, in venues across Europe, the UK, and Scotland. The tour is in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary and will also feature special guests, Bleed From Within, for select tour dates.

The band announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as London, Glasgow, and Amsterdam, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 11, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 14, 2023, at 09:00 am local time. Presale can be accessed by registering at the Live Nation's page on the tour. General tickets will be available starting December 15, 2023, at 09:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website.

Slipknot UK and Europe tour 2024 dates

Slipknot is set to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a tour, and they are bringing along Scottish heavy metal band Bleed From Within with them for the duration. Bleed From Within is best known for its fifth studio album, Fracture, released on May 29, 2020. The album peaked at number 6 on the Scottish album chart.

The current list of dates and venues for the Slipknot UK and Europe Tour 2024 is given below:

December 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

December 6, 2024 – Dortmund, Germany, at Westfalenhalle

December 8, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Schleyerhalle

December 9, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany, at Quarterback Immobilien Arena

December 11, 2024 – Zürich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

December 12, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accorhotel Arena

December 14, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

December 15, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

December 17, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live Arena

December 18, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

December 20, 2024 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

An overview of Slipknot's music career

Slipknot had their first breakthrough with their eponymously titled debut studio album, Slipknot, released on June 29, 1999. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 8 on the German album chart.

The band released its second studio album, Iowa, on August 28, 2001. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian and UK album charts, respectively.

The band's third studio album, vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), was released on May 25, 2004. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, French, and German album charts.

The band's fourth studio album, All Hope Is Gone, was released on August 26, 2008. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Australian album charts, among others.

Speaking about the band's music in an exclusive interview with NME on October 7, 2022, Corey Taylor, the band's vocalist and frontman, stated:

"Musically, we’ve never shied away from a challenge. It got to the point where you’re like, ‘Where do we go?’ [We said] let’s look back for inspiration instead of trying to look forward, and let’s try to embrace some of the shit that made us wanna do this in the first place."

The band's last major success was with its fifth studio album, 5: The Gray Chapter, which was released on October 21, 2014. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.