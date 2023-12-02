Fortnite Big Bang live event recap: What happened in Eminem concert?

The Big Bang event in Fortnite was one of the most-hyped events in recent times for the battle royale title, heralding "a new beginning" that is set to dawn with the upcoming update. The occasion was around 12 minutes long and was packed to the brim with what should be expected in Chapter 5 Season 1. While much of it was leaked in the past few days, fans were still thrilled to see the entire event come together.

This article recaps everything that happened in The Big Bang event and what to expect from Chapter 5 Season 1 in Fortnite.

Fortnite Big Bang live event features Rocket Racing, LEGO, and more

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Big Bang live event begins with a rocket firing off, with the visual being similar to that of Chapter 1 ending. Only this time, the spacefarer has a time machine onboard, which starts glitching soon after. The rocket ends up hitting the meteor and bringing forth a rift. Chaos ensues and the proceedings are eerily similar to that of Chapter 1's ending.

A rift appears overhead in the sky through which the rocket reappears, hits Zero Point, and triggers everything to be sucked into a single point before the screen goes black. A sudden burst of light spits out the player and other characters and objects.

Welcome to LEGO Fortnite

LEGO land (Image via Epic Games)

The multiverse lay in front of the player character. The first world the team of four visits is the long-rumored LEGO land. The community finally got an official look at what they can expect from the upcoming mode, with the iconic LEGO aesthetic being utilized to its fullest.

The character models and the structures around the in-game world are given a brick-like makeover that is synonymous with the toy company. Viewers got to see the characters flying around, watching others build, passing by LEGO sheep, and witnessing a dragon trying to take down a castle.

Burning tires in Fortnite: Rocket Racing

Racing on (Image via Epic Games)

Spat out from the LEGO world, the player and their cohort step into the second upcoming mode: Rocket Racing. They straight jump into the thick of the action, with the cars driving at breakneck speed in Fortnite over asphalt roads, through waterfalls, and occasional off-roading. Features like Air Dodge, Drift Boost, Thrusters, and Turbo speed will be available.

Beats along in Fortnite Festival

Guitar Hero-esque section during Eminem's Lose Yourself in Big Bang (Image via Fornite)

The final world brought the player to a concert arena where Eminem enthralled the audience of four with a rendition of "Lose Yourself" while donning his Slim Shady persona. During this, an interactive gameplay section reminiscent of Guitar Hero began, with players having to match the beats of the song by pressing buttons.

This is a glimpse of the final upcoming mode - the Fortnite Festival mode. It is being created in collaboration with Harmonix, the Rock Band's studio, and will also feature several music personalities. The first to start off will be The Weeknd.

Eminem performing Godzilla during Big Bang event (Image via Epic Games)

Another performance from Eminem ensued, this time in Marshall Never More outfit singing Godzilla. After that, players are brought back to space as they gaze forward to the various worlds of Chapter 5 Season 1. They can quit after that.

Interested Fornite readers are advised to check out the early Chapter 5 Season 1 patch notes to learn more about what can be expected from the upcoming update. The server downtime is scheduled to begin on December 2 at 8.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm ET.

Fornite Big Bang event replay, queue time delay, and more

The Fortnite Big Bang event kicked off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on December 2. The huge rush of players drove the queue time up to two hours for some, effectively meaning several were not able to enjoy the spectacle. Epic Games was quick to take note of the issue and announced they were holding two reruns of the event.

The Big Bang event replays are reportedly taking place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. / 11 p.m. ET. Players can also catch the action on Twitch or the official Fortnite video provided above.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!