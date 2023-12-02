When will Fortnite Big Bang live event replay again? Rerun time, how to watch, and more

The Big Bang Bang live event replays are due to start in a few hours in Fortnite, providing trainers who missed out the first time another chance to experience the spectacle as intended. The unique event's first run had drawn a huge number of players, with the game posting a concurrent player count of over 11 million players.

That resulted in several players facing sign-in errors and hour-long queue times, with even the Epic Games Store suffering an outage. The developers quickly took note of the situation and promised two more replays of The Big Bang event.

Fortnite Big Bang event replay time and date

There will be two more showings of the Big Bang event later today (December 2). As reported by @iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter), the event will return at:

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

8 p.m. / 11 p.m. ET

Players should keep in mind that there has been no confirmation as of now, with the official post mentioning "two more showings of The Big Bang after the 2 p.m. ET show."

How to watch Fortnite Big Bang event live?

Joining the Big Bang event is quite simple. The Big Bang event will be available in the Battle Royal tile around 30 minutes before the event begins. Players are advised to queue in as soon as they can so that they do not miss the reruns.

The official blog post for the event said that the occasion can host four-player parties and that users can enjoy The Big Bang event through Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna. No one will deny the fact that Epic Games' metaverse is best experienced with a few friends in tow.

Fortnite The Big Bang event and Chapter 5 Season 1

The initial showcase of The Big Bang event took place on Saturday, December 2, starting at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. It lasted for 12 minutes and drew in a concurrent player count of roughly 11.6 million.

The upcoming update's server downtime is scheduled to take place later today (December 2) at 8.30 p.m. PT/ 11.30 p.m. ET.

The early Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 patch notes have already hinted at the debut of characters like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake in the Battle Pass, three new modes, a possible Doctor Who collaboration, and more.

