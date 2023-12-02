Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes: Peter Griffin, Solid Snake, LEGO, weapon mods, Hurdling, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes feature some of the best content updates that could be showcased in-game soon. The phase of the storyline picks up right after The Big Bang live event. According to leaks, the theme could be related to spycraft/heist. This is based on the leaked Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass which features a unique assortment of characters.

From star-studded collaborations to brand-new mechanics and modes, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is going to have it all. That said, here's some of the major content that should be present in-game once the downtime ends. While a few are speculative in nature, some have been confirmed by Epic Games.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative in nature.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Leaked Battle Pass skins - Peter Griffin, Solid Snake, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass was leaked on the Xbox Storefront. It is still unclear how this happened, but it has provided the first look at upcoming Outfits. The star of the show is Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series.

Other Outfits include a new variant of Agent Jones/Jonesy and an array of survey skins that have been leaked over the past few months. While leakers/data-miners have been able to identify them, it can not be said with certainty if indeed they are the same Outfits that would feature in-game.

2) LEGO, 'Rocket Racing', Music modes

As per the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes, Epic Games has officially teased three new upcoming modes. The background of the lobby in-game showcases three new realities. They all showcase an aspect of that reality and what it encompasses.

For the LEGO reality, a LEGO Llama is visible. A car can be seen for the reality that would contain 'Rocket Racing.' Musical notes showcase the third reality that would allow players to create their own music/sound in-game. All of them will likely be revealed during The Big Bang live event in some capacity.

3) Doctor Who

The Doctor Who collaboration was initially meant to be released in Chapter 4 Season 5. However, it would seem that things did not go according to plan. According to leakers/data-miners, work was put on hold. Even so, this does not mean the crossover was scrapped.

According to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes and leaks, the Doctor Who collaboration will happen sooner than expected. While the leaker/data-miner in question has not revealed much, they have been right about several major collaborations over the course of Chapter 4.

If they are to be believed, Doctor Who will be part of Chapter 5 Season 1 in some way. If not the Item Shop then they may be featured as a mid-season collaboration and have their own Mini Battle Pass - something similar to what was done in Chapter 4.

4) Weapon attachments

According to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes and leaks, Epic Games will introduce weapon attachments/mods. This feature has been in development for some time and has finally been showcased in the leaked Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. Players would be able to modify weapons to function better or make them more viable for certain situations.

5) Trains

One of the most unique Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes and leaks pertain to trains. Soon after the map was leaked, it was speculated that trains would exist on it. An outline of a railway network could be seen on the map. While this was rumored for some time, this has now been all but confirmed.

Similar to the trains found in Apex Legends and Call of Duty Battle Royale modes, the train showcased in the leaked Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer will contain loot. Players would be able to land and fight to secure the train in an in-game mini-event called "Capture The Train."

6) Mechanics - Wall Running/Kicking and Hurdling

Perhaps one of the most inquiring Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes and leaks pertain to upcoming movement mechanics. With the introduction of Mantling in Chapter 4, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games has big plans in mind.

As such, leakers/data-miners have uncovered information pertaining to something called Wall Running/Kicking. It has been showcased in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer and it looks absolutely brilliant.

Furthermore, Hurdling will be making a triumphant return after nearly a year. It can be seen in the trailer and has hopefully been fixed permanently. This movement mechanic will allow players to move over lower obstacles quickly without breaking their momentum.

7) Winterfest 2023

As per Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes, Epic Games has officially confirmed Winterfest 2023. Once the Item Shop rotates on December 3, 2023, Winterfest-themed cosmetics will be added to the game. For the time being, there is no further information about the actual event.

However, given that it is a long standing tradition, Epic Games will have a lot of activities lined up. Players should be able to claim freebies by completing challenges/quests and interacting with Sgt. Winter to get items/weapons in-game.

8) Fortnite x Lamborghini

As seen in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leaked trailer, there will be a collaboration with Lamborghini. A vehicle bearing the logo can be seen being driven across the map. In addition to this high-end vehicle, others can also be seen in the trailer. This includes the Octane from Rocket League and an armored vehicle.

9) Bugs to be fixed

According to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes, there are total of five bugs that are set to be fixed in the update v28.00, they are:

Players not able to unarchive Back Blings

Trap durability in Endurance

Dragon Slash (ability)

Unsaved locker changes don't persist

Three out of four bugs directly affect Save The World mode, while the first affects the game in general. Apart from these issues, many other bugs are listed, fixes for them will not be implemented until later on in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

