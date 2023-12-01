Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leaks, Peter Griffin and Solid Snake skins visible

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leaked online a few minutes ago. In the image, Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake can be seen standing close to one another. There are six other characters, with Jonesy/Agent Jones being one of them. At the time of writing, their official names are unknown, but some have been showcased in leaked surveys.

The information was first brought to light by veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR. However, the image itself was provided by a user called MGA_Lani. It's unclear how the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leaked online, but it could be a technical glitch on the Xbox Storefront.

Nevertheless, leakers/data-miners have vouched for the authenticity of the image in question. This is also taking into consideration that multiple users are reporting seeing the image of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass on the Xbox Store.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leaks

While the information regarding the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass is limited in nature, leakers/data-miners have provided a few key insights. They have been able to identify two other skins apart from Peter Griffin and Solid Snake.

The character that looks like a tiger is a survey skin that was leaked some time ago. It is being called Survey Tiger Guy for the time being. Jonesy/Agent Jones is being referred to as The Underground Jonesy Skin.

A few others could also be previously leaked survey skins, but since the image is rather unclear, it's hard to tell which character it could be. Epic Games is bound to showcase them via the official teaser/trailer that will be shown during the downtime/update for v28.00.

Will Peter Griffin or Solid Snake be the Secret Skin?

For the moment, it's impossible to say which one of these Outfits could be the Secret Skin. Given that they are both collaborations, it could go either way. However, taking into account that a Family Guy collaboration has been in development for years, Peter Griffin would likely get the honor.

As such, Solid Snake could either be the tier 100 Outfit or somewhere in the middle. Leakers/data-miners could reveal this information during the downtime once The Big Bang live event ends.

