5 video games protagonists who are as lethal as Solid Snake

Fans of video games may recognize Solid Snake as the hero of the famous Metal Gear franchise. As a special operations soldier, his intelligence, linguistic abilities, combat skills, and cool demeanor captivate those who fancy overpowered protagonists. Today, he is known to be a key figure in the gaming world and has been the franchise's cornerstone for success.

Strong and charismatic protagonists like Solid Snake make the gaming experience more enjoyable. Their ability to face danger with confidence and humor can make players feel more connected to the narrative.

If you loved Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid, here are other video game protagonists you might want to check out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bayonetta, Asura, and other protagonists who are as strong as Solid Snake

1) Bayonetta (Bayonetta series)

Bayonetta, the protagonist of the Bayonetta series, is as strong as Solid Snake (Image via Sega)

Bayonetta from the Bayonetta series is arguably the strongest and most popular female video game protagonist. She is an iconic character known for her incredible power and confident, playful demeanor. With her mastery of Bullet Arts, agility, strength, and impressive range of magical talents, she can handle anything that comes her way.

Bayonetta's shapeshifting skills, time manipulation, and proficiency with various weapons showcase her versatility as a fighter. She is easily a fan favorite, with all her coolness and femininity.

2) Asura (Asura's Wrath)

Asura is a demigod protagonist from Asura's Wrath (Image via CyberConnect2)

Unlike Bayonetta, who heavily relies on her masterful use of special abilities, Asura is a different beast, as expected from a demigod. His abilities as a demigod, including his overwhelming strength, durability, and speed, set him apart from many video game protagonists.

Asura's rage-driven power showcases the incredible scale of his abilities. Moreover, his brute force alone can take on gods and deities. Only a few can match his skills in the title, and he's definitely up there as one of the strongest protagonists in the gaming world.

3) Kratos (God of War series)

Kratos is a god slayer in the God of War series (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Another popular character on this list is Kratos, the protagonist of the acclaimed God of War series. Although the game is excellent in many different aspects, its main character is one of the main driving forces for its success.

Kratos' reputation as one of the strongest characters in the gaming world comes from his extensive list of godly enemies he's taken on and defeated. In the game, he is on a god-slaying spree, which leads to the demise of the entire Greek pantheon.

4) Kaim (Lost Odyssey)

Kaim is the protagonist of Lost Odyssey (Image via Mistwalker)

Kaim may not be on par with Solid Snake, Kratos, and other characters on this list in terms of popularity, but that doesn't mean he is less powerful. As the main character in Lost Odyssey, he is an immortal warrior with superb combat abilities. He can effortlessly defeat entire armies in a single blow.

Kaim's immortality and the experiences he has amassed over countless years have made him emotionally desensitized, making him a highly efficient and unflinching warrior in battle.

5) Demi-Fiend (Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne)

Demi-Fiend is among the strongest video game characters of all time (Image via Atlus)

Only a few can stand toe-to-toe with Demi-Fiend, the protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei 3. He is one of the most powerful video game protagonists to ever exist. Unlike other titles that spawn overpowered characters on the get-go, in this game, you are able to follow Demi-Fiend's transformation from a low-level demon to the most powerful being in existence.

By the end, Demi-Fiend attains near-omnipotent power, allowing him to shape and destroy entire multiverses and confront even deities like the God of all creation. His capacity to resist fate, control the fabric of existence, and ultimately decide the fate of universes highlights his great strength.

This wraps up our list of video game characters who are as strong as Solid Snake.