Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration slated for Chapter 5, leaks suggest

The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration has been in development for some time. Numerous leakers/data miners shared information about it over the past few months. Doctor Who was earlier speculated to feature during the OG Fortnite season, which didn't come to fruition. However, the collaboration may happen sooner than expected, according to well-known leaker LeafsMatrix.

Logically, Fortnite x Doctor Who is speculated to occur in Chapter 5, as it starts in just a few days and marks a new phase of the storyline. It's plausible that Doctor Who and other Outfits could be part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

While Epic Games hasn't confirmed any of these rumors, the theory makes sense for one reason: The Big Bang live event.

Fortnite x Doctor Who could be a major collaboration in Chapter 5

Fans are well aware of this enigmatic time-traveling character. Over many years, several "Doctors" have been featured, and all of them traverse using the TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space). This fictional hybrid of a time machine and spacecraft lets them hop around a timeline.

Epic Games teasing that Kado Thorne's Time Machine is "glitching" the Rocket sets the stage for the arrival of Doctor Who. The Zero Point growing unstable and the Omniverse slowly opening up would be the perfect time for the collaboration.

Using the TARDIS, Doctor Who could travel to Fortnite's reality and play a part in the storyline, or at the very least, be featured on the Battle Pass as an Outfit. However, based on past leaks, Epic Games has a lot more planned for this collaboration.

Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration could be a full-blown crossover

In April 2023, several veteran leakers/data miners like HYPEX and iFireMonkey shed light on the Doctor Who crossover, mentioning that aside from cosmetics, items/weapons would also be featured in-game.

Such a claim is not too outlandish to imagine, as Epic Games has been making these mashups for a while now. New weapons/items were added to the game during major anime collaborations. In fact, many of these became the most loved and/or hated weapon/item in-game, like My Hero Academia's Deku Smash Mythic.

As such, Doctor Who could very well arrive with an assortment of gadgets for players to use next season. Given that LeafsMatrix has been right in the past about several major collaborations, this is more than just a hunch or guesswork.

Nevertheless, players would not have to wait long for potential information about the collaboration as Chapter 5 Season 1 will begin soon. Even if Doctor Who is limited to the Battle Pass, fans would still be happy to see this character brought to life in the Metaverse.

