Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass: Everything from Tier 1 to Tier 50

Fortnite enthusiasts, get ready to dive into the treasure trove of rewards as we unravel the OG Pass of Chapter 4 Season 5. While we wait for the servers to go back up, some players can access the Battle Pass section and check out all the free and premium rewards that this new throwback Battle Pass has to offer.
With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 going back in time all the way to Chapter 1, this new Battle Pass holds reimagined versions of classic cosmetics, as well as fusions of beloved characters from past seasons. With the release of the gameplay trailer, we got our first look at these new skins in action on the classic Chapter 1 map.
Everything available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass
With fresh fusions of classic Fortnite skins and reimagined looks for OG characters like Omegarok and Renegade Lynx, this new OG Pass is set to be a fan-favorite among Fortnite fans.
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
However, unlike the standard 100-tier Battle Pass structure, Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass consists of 50 tiers. This adjustment can be attributed to the season's shorter duration, providing players with a condensed yet exhilarating journey through a plethora of rewards.
Despite there only being 50 tiers rather than the usual 100, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass will still cost 950 V-Bucks to purchase. Playing through it can earn players up to 1000 V-Bucks if they buy the Premium Pass or 200 V-Bucks from the Free Pass.
Page 1
- Spectra Knight Loading Screen
- Spectra Protector Back Bling
- Shardfall Contrail
- Knight's Honor Spray
- Spectra Slasher Pickaxe
- Spectrakinetic Wrap
- Flashback Breakdown Emote
- Spectra Knight Outfit
Page 2
- Lil Split Loading Screen
- Welcome to the Splitshow Music CD
- Nanner Bashers Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Peely Whip Back Bling
- Sundae Glider Glider
- Lil Split Outfit
Page 3
- Matcha Lil Split Loading Screen
- Matcha Nanner Bashers Pickaxe Style
- Matcha Peely Whip Back Bling Style
- Matcha Sundae Glider Glider Style
- Dessert Dropper Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Matcha Lil Split Outfit Style
Page 4
- Renegade Lynx Loading Screen
- Renegade Rustcat Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- Raider's Wayfarer Glider
- Raider's Return Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Renegade Lynx Outfit
Page 5
- Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Loading Screen
- Renegade's Heart Eyes Emoticon
- Dark Storm Raider's Wayfarer Glider Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Doze Dab Emote
- Dark Storm Scratchmark Shredder Pickaxe
- Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Outfit Style
Page 6
- Omegarok Loading Screen
- Final Harbinger Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Lil Longboat Emote
- Apocalypse Shroud Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Omegarok Outfit
Page 7
- Harbinger Armor Omegarok Loading Screen
- Winter's Onslaught Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Rage 'N' Rock Contrail
- Frostburn Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Harbinger Armor Omegarok Outfit
Adding to this, the Spectra Knight skin will be highly customizable with a lot of different styles, potentially referencing other classic skins from Fortnite's history. The Omegarok outfit is also reported to have multiple different colors to play around with.
It has also been reported that there will be three extra Fortnite OG cosmetics, which will be revealed by Epic Games in the upcoming v27.10/v27.11 update.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!