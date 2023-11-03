Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass: Everything from Tier 1 to Tier 50

Fortnite enthusiasts, get ready to dive into the treasure trove of rewards as we unravel the OG Pass of Chapter 4 Season 5. While we wait for the servers to go back up, some players can access the Battle Pass section and check out all the free and premium rewards that this new throwback Battle Pass has to offer.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 going back in time all the way to Chapter 1, this new Battle Pass holds reimagined versions of classic cosmetics, as well as fusions of beloved characters from past seasons. With the release of the gameplay trailer, we got our first look at these new skins in action on the classic Chapter 1 map.

Everything available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass

With fresh fusions of classic Fortnite skins and reimagined looks for OG characters like Omegarok and Renegade Lynx, this new OG Pass is set to be a fan-favorite among Fortnite fans.

However, unlike the standard 100-tier Battle Pass structure, Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass consists of 50 tiers. This adjustment can be attributed to the season's shorter duration, providing players with a condensed yet exhilarating journey through a plethora of rewards.

Despite there only being 50 tiers rather than the usual 100, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass will still cost 950 V-Bucks to purchase. Playing through it can earn players up to 1000 V-Bucks if they buy the Premium Pass or 200 V-Bucks from the Free Pass.

Page 1

Page 1 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Spectra Knight Loading Screen

Spectra Protector Back Bling

Shardfall Contrail

Knight's Honor Spray

Spectra Slasher Pickaxe

Spectrakinetic Wrap

Flashback Breakdown Emote

Spectra Knight Outfit

Page 2

Page 2 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass. (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Lil Split Loading Screen

Welcome to the Splitshow Music CD

Nanner Bashers Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Peely Whip Back Bling

Sundae Glider Glider

Lil Split Outfit

Page 3

Page 3 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass. (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Matcha Lil Split Loading Screen

Matcha Nanner Bashers Pickaxe Style

Matcha Peely Whip Back Bling Style

Matcha Sundae Glider Glider Style

Dessert Dropper Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Matcha Lil Split Outfit Style

Page 4

Page 4 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass. (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Renegade Lynx Loading Screen

Renegade Rustcat Back Bling

Banner Icon

Raider's Wayfarer Glider

Raider's Return Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Renegade Lynx Outfit

Page 5

Page 5 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass. (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Loading Screen

Renegade's Heart Eyes Emoticon

Dark Storm Raider's Wayfarer Glider Style

100 V-Bucks

Doze Dab Emote

Dark Storm Scratchmark Shredder Pickaxe

Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Outfit Style

Page 6

Page 6 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass. (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Omegarok Loading Screen

Final Harbinger Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Lil Longboat Emote

Apocalypse Shroud Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Omegarok Outfit

Page 7

Page 7 of the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass. (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Harbinger Armor Omegarok Loading Screen

Winter's Onslaught Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Rage 'N' Rock Contrail

Frostburn Glider

100 V-Bucks

Harbinger Armor Omegarok Outfit

Adding to this, the Spectra Knight skin will be highly customizable with a lot of different styles, potentially referencing other classic skins from Fortnite's history. The Omegarok outfit is also reported to have multiple different colors to play around with.

It has also been reported that there will be three extra Fortnite OG cosmetics, which will be revealed by Epic Games in the upcoming v27.10/v27.11 update.

