Fortnite confirms 3 OG skins returning in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is almost here. While this looks like any other season in the game, there are a lot of changes that players can witness and experience from the very beginning of the season. While it's unclear if any of the older mechanics will return to the game, it's evident that some of the older and more popular skins will make a comeback in the new season.

Fortnite has some really amazing skins on offer. It can be rightly said that these skins are the game's unique selling point. Based on everything that's been revealed so far, three OG skins are scheduled to make a return in the game in Chapter 4 Season 5.

Ragnarok, Peely, and Cuddle Team Leader skins to make a return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Apart from the individual skin purchases in the game, you can get your hands on skins and cosmetics in Fortnite by leveling up the Battle Pass. Despite costing a certain amount of V-Bucks, the Battle Pass is the only way to get skins and cosmetics for free. The cumulative value of these skins and other cosmetics outweighs the value of the Battle Pass itself.

Having said that, the developers have revealed that three OG skins, namely Remix Peely, Remix Ragnarok, and Remix Cuddle Team Leader, will be making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. These three skins were available during the first chapter of the game and haven't been seen since.

These skins have already sparked a lot of interest in the game, and many players who have departed from it are expected to make a return. It will be interesting to see what other skins will be added to the Battle Pass once the new season goes live.

Chapter 4 Season 5 is set to go live on November 3, 2023. The new Battle Pass is also set to go live on the very same day after the scheduled downtime has ended. Players can purchase and level up the Battle Pass the moment the new season goes live.

