Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 goes back in time with "Rewind" theme

For the last few weeks, leakers/data-miners have been speculating that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will feature time travel. Towards the end of the current season, the Time Machine will send everyone back into the past. While the storyline is rather unclear, it could mean a fresh new start for the timeline and the Metaverse in general.

On that note, a few hours ago, Epic Games' co-founder Mark Rein, tweeted out the keyword for the next season, which is "Rewind." Taking into account the leaks pertaining to time travel and a return to Fortnite Chapter 1, it is safe to assume that everything is falling into place. Now, the only thing left to be seen is what Epic Games has planned, but taking a lot into consideration, the OG Fortnite map will likely be returning.

Chapter 4 Season 5 "Rewind" theme could bring back the OG Fortnite map

Mark Rein announcing the word for next season as "Rewind," has a lot of implications. It implies that players will go back to Chapter 1. Since the Time Machine is set to Chapter 1 Season 5, this is the likely timeline. That being said, if players are going back in time, the island and subsequently the map from the past will exist in all its glory.

In Chapter 1 Season 5, the map is pristine and completely untouched for the most part. Kevin The Cube is yet to corrupt Loot Lake and The End live event is nowhere in sight. This means that players will be hot-dropping onto the OG Fortnite map for the duration of Chapter 4 Season 5. Despite a return to the golden age, several new features will be retained as the community has grown accustomed to them.

Chapter 4 Season 5 will feature a Zero Build mode. Ziplines will be added to the island to make rotating easier and help players overcome limitations brought on by the map's topographical features. According to leakers/data-miners, OG vehicles will also be reintroduced to the game for the duration of the upcoming season, and that's not all.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will "Rewind" all OG Seasons

According to numerous prominent leakers/data-miners, the crux of Chapter 4 Season 5 will be time traveling within the timeline itself. Starting from Chapter 1 Season 5 and ending at Chapter 1 Season X, the entire timeline will be featured in the duration of a month in-game.

Due to this, the loot pool will likely rotate every week alongside a few topographical features such as Named Locations and Landmarks. Towards the end, there will also be a live event, but information regarding the same is very limited. Aside from the start date (December 3, 2023) there is no other information at hand. All in all, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will quite literally be a blast from the past for players.

