Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 in-game footage leaks ahead of time

When it comes to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, there is a lot of information that is out there. Leakers/data miners have ascertained certain things, such as what mechanics will be vaulted and how long the season will last. However, when it comes to how the island will look, given that there will be a merger, details are rather slim to come by, or at least were until a few hours ago.

A leaker/data miner known as NearbyLeaks, has allegedly been able to decrypt and showcase the Chapter 4 Season 5 map in all its glory. It showcases a few Named Locations, Landmarks, and topographical features that players remember from the golden days.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaked map will take players back to the golden days

The allegedly leaked map is a work of art and is nothing short of perfection. It shows fan-favorite locations such as Snobby Shores, Haunted Hills, and even other topographical features that OG players know and love. The assets used on the map have that rustic look and feel as well.

Sadly, there is no way to judge the authenticity of the map or determine if this is real or not, but according to fans, it is indeed fake. As seen in one of the videos, the leaker manipulates the landscape to create a topographical feature. Another key giveaway is that the map only contains elements from Chapter 1.

While this is not a bad thing, it does not make sense, given the information at hand. According to veteran leakers/data miners, the Chapter 4 Season 4 map will merge with the one from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. As such, numerous Named Locations and Landmarks from the present will collide and amalgamate with those from the past.

Will Tilted Towers be present in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

With the timeline going back to the glory days, there is always the possibility of having Tilted Towers back in-game. It has been a beloved Named Location for years, and despite Mega City replacing it in the current timeline, the community would choose Tilted Towers any day. On that note, while there are no leaks regarding the same, Epic Games will likely feature it in-game.

Other Named Locations such as Dusty Depot, Salty Springs, Paradise Palms, and perhaps even Mega Mall could potentially make a return. There is truly no telling what Epic Games has planned. If the leaks are true about the map evolving over the course of a month, there is a chance that all the POIs will change as well. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will truly be one for the history books.

