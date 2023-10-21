Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks hint at Epic Games removing two major features

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, two major features - Tactical Sprinting and Mantling, will be disabled for a month's time. This information comes from a reliable leaker/data-miner known as Wensoing. While this comes as a shock for many within the community, there seems to be a valid reason behind these changes that are allegedly going to be implemented.

It has to do with the fact that players will be sent back in time to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 following the update v27.00. During this time period in-game, Tactical Sprinting and Mantling did not exist. While they may have been concepts in development, they were not implemented in-game. That being said, this seems to be the tip of the iceberg and are but a few changes that will be implemented.

Tactical Sprinting and Mantling will be disabled for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As mentioned, as per the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, these two major features will be disabled. Given that they are part of core gameplay experience at present, having them vaulted will change things in a very dynamic way. Players will no longer be able to reach high-ground with ease or make a mad dash to safety. This seems weird at present, but it makes sense in the grand scene of things.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 taking place in Chapter 5 Season 1, having these features vaulted will make things more authentic. However, it's unclear if this will actually come to pass since the playerbase has gotten used to them in both Zero Build and the OG Battle Royale mode. Save The World will also be affected by these changes.

Save The World mode will be getting modified as well in Chapter 4 Season 5, but that's not all

Expand Tweet

In addition to these changes, Mantling will also allegedly be disabled in the Save The World mode. It's rather curious what Epic Games has planned next season since STW is not related to the Battle Royale experience in terms of the storyline. While a lot of elements are directly taken from it and incorporated into the BR mode, they do function independently of each other.

It also seems that Epic Games will keep Hurdling disabled for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. This lines up well with earlier leaks stating that Hurdling will be re-added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1. Grind Rails are also set to be used in the update v27.11, but for the time being, there is no information about how this would work. Since all new features are being vaulted to a large extent, having Grind Rails in-game would be rather odd.

All said and done, it seems that Epic Games will truly be giving players the "OG" experience in Chapter 4 Season 5. It will be a trip down memory lane for older players. Although these two major features will be sorely missed, they will be reintroduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Until then, let the 'old' times roll.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!