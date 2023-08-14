Ever since the introduction of the Zero Build mode in Fortnite Chapter 3, the Battle Royale has soared to new heights in terms of popularity. Given that not everyone could play properly in the Build mode, adding a mode that involves no building was a huge deal. This encouraged many players from other Battle Royale games to try their hand at Fortnite.

However, rather than embracing the best of both worlds, the community became divided in opinion. To some, the introduction of the Zero Build mode was not just unnecessary, but a downright insult to what the game stands for. The unique selling point was the ability to build, and without it, Fortnite is just another Battle Royale title.

"Just learn to build" - Fortnite community is divided on opinion about which mode is better

Omar kicks off the Build or Zero Build debate (Image via Twitter/nobitaszn)

While better is subject to personal preferences, a large portion of the community states that the original Build mode is the best. Given that this was the entire reason the game got popular, it has stood the test of time. However, for the majority of the community, especially those who joined after Zero Build was added, to them, it's far superior than the Build mode.

The main reason behind this is that there's no need to build for survival. Players need only focus on collecting ammunition, weapons, and other supplies. They do not need to constantly break down environmental assets to gather Materials. In fact, in the Build mode, gathering materials takes the most amount of time when it comes to looting.

Aside from the aforementioned factors, without the ability to build, players only have to concentrate on shooting. This makes the game much simpler to a large extent. Given that other Battle Royale titles have this simple outlook as well, it helps newer players adjust to the game easily. While there are a few differences in terms of gameplay mechanics, the core elements remain the same. Here's what fans from both sides of the fence have to say:

Opinions may be respected, but they are respectfully declined as well (Image via Twitter)

Zero Build has clearly injected new life into Fortnite (Image via Twitter)

A few more reactions from the Fortnite community (Image via Twitter)

As seen from the comments, while some are in favor of the Zero Build rather than the Build or vice versa, there's no definitive argument as to why one is better than the other. Since Epic Games allows Battle Pass progression in both mode, arguing on social media as to which one is better does not make much sense.

Given how popular Fortnite is at the moment, there are enough players in both modes. As such queue times are not affected in the least. And as for the debate as to which mode is better, as mentioned, it all boils down to individual choice. Those who enjoy the thrill of simple combat, Zero Build will be their cup of tea. For those who want to get the full Fortnite experience, Build mode is the best option.

Which Fortnite mode should you play as a beginner?

If you don't mind learning on the go, the original Build mode is not a bad place to start. While it is undoubtedly tougher than Zero Build, there is a certain satisfaction to be had in building to ward off opponents or engaging in box-fights. At first, it will be difficult to grasp the concept of building and piece control, but with time (and a lot of practice) it becomes second nature.

For those who want to focus on fighting rather than having to build, the Zero Build mode is always the better option. While adjusting to the gameplay mechanics and features will take some time, players will get adjusted after a few matches at most. That being said, it all boils down to personal choice and willingness to try something new.

