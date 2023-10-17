Fortnite teases Chapter 4 Season 5 for the first time

The excitement for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been building for some time now. With leaks and in-game content pointing towards the theme being related to time travel, the community is very excited about the possibilities in store. Given that there are rumors of the island being taken back to Chapter 1, the hype is surreal at the moment. Nevertheless, for the most part, Epic Games has not revealed much.

However, this changed when a caster known as Suja-GG hinted that something would occur during the final day of the FNCS Global Championship. He said,

"Be careful because maybe tomorrow there will be some surprises. If I were you, tomorrow I would see it live. I won't say anything else."

While this was rather vague, and Epic Games did not provide a teaser as such, they did drop a very subtle hint that has since taken the community by storm.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Old Fortnite Battle Bus sound could be heard at the end of FNCS Global Championship

Expand Tweet

Towards the end of the FNCS Global Championship, a very odd and yet familiar sound could be heard echoing across the arena. While at first, players did not catch on, it eventually dawned on them that the sound being played belonged to the old Battle Bus from Chapter 1. Although not everyone immediately connected the dots, those that did were spellbound.

Many figured it was just random, but given that other old sounds, such as those belonging to the Shockwave Grenade, can be heard in-game, this is not a mere coincidence. If anything, this was done with specific intent. Furthermore, given that the sound was played at the FNCS Global Championship, it can be considered as the first major teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, with developers keeping wraps on what is about to unfold next season, most of what is known is still based on leaks. Leakers/data miners alike are assuming that the island will be sent through time and merge with the over version that was present in Fortnite Chapter 1. Due to this, the loot pool, weapon models, and even some in-game assets will go through changes.

Will the Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 look exactly like the one from Chapter 1?

Expand Tweet

While the developers will try to keep the Battle Bus looking as close as possible to its original design from Fortnite Chapter 1, there will be changes. For instance, with the game now using Unreal Engine 5.1, textures will be different. Small details and elements associated with the Battle Bus will look more well-defined.

Other than this aspect, everything else will likely look the same. Moving on, what is more interesting is thinking about what type of Battle Bus Epic Games has in mind for Fortnite Chapter 5. With the storyline going back in time quite literally, it's anyone's guess what the Battle Bus will look like in the next phase. It may have a more retro-modern look or remain old school—interesting times ahead for the Metaverse.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!