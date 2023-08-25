Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will add a vast loot pool to the game. Despite this being the case, a few weapons/items will be vaulted to make room for newer additions. Some older weapons/items from seasons gone by will be added in as well. That being said, not everyone will be happy with these changes as the meta will drastically shift.

In total, there are three unvaulted and 10 carryover weapons/items from Chapter 4 Season 3. Sadly, 10 weapons/items, including the Heavy Sniper Rifle, have been vaulted this season. Although a replacement has been provided, it may not suffice in the long run. That being said, here's more information and a full list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

List of all unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Unvaulted weapons/items and Carryovers from Chapter 4 Season 3

According to the official blog provided by Epic Games, three weapons are being unvaulted, and 10 will carry over from last season. A few of them are Exotics, while others are normal weapons that can be acquired from the regular loot pool, here's the list:

Remote Explosive Suppressed Sniper Rifle Suppressed Pistol (Fully Automatic) Sharp Tooth Shotgun Maven Auto Shotgun Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle Thermal DMR Combat SMG Heisted Breacher Shotgun Heisted Accelerant Shotgun Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG Shadow Tracker Shockwave Grenades

In addition to the aforementioned weapon, a special set of Mythics from the past have also been unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, here's the list:

Kit's Charge Shotgun & Shockwave Launcher Midas' Drum Gun Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug TNTina's Bow Foundation's MK-Seven AR Gunnar's Stinger SMG Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

Unlike the other weapons present in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's loot pool, they will only be acquired by breaking into Vaults located on Kado Thorne's properties.

Vaulted weapons and items

As mentioned, a total of 10 weapons/items that were part of Chapter 4 Season 3 have been vaulted. This has been done to make space for the new weapons that will become central to the "Heist" theme of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, here's the list:

Heavy Sniper Rifle Tactical Assault Rifle Heisted Blink Mag SMG Red-Eye Assault Rifle Tactical Pistol Chug Cannon Legendary Slurp Juice Drum Shotgun New version of the MK-7 Thermal Floppers

Rocket Ram and four other weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Rocket Ram

The Rocket Ram can be used to break through walls to make a loud and spectacular entrance. It can also be used to inflict melee damage on opponents that are within range. Aside from breaking into buildings, it can also be used to break out of them. Just make sure not to land into a killzone after using the weapon.

2) Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, and Twin Mag Assault Rifle

The Infiltrator Pump Shotgun is the newest close-range weapon on the block. It can be used to deliver high damage to opponents from a stone's throw away. Another new weapon is the Scoped Burst SMG. As the name suggests, it will fire in a short burst. The scope feature will allow players to fire with pinpoint precision. Lastly, the Twin Mag Assault Rifle features a flippable magazine. This ensures faster reload times and allows players to sustain fire.

3) Business Turret

The Business Turret will automatically lock onto targets once deployed and will function as an autonomous companion in combat situations. However, be warned that, as seen in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 trailer, it can be shut down using the newly added EMP Grenade.

4) Heist Bag

The Heist Bag is the perfect kit for making breaking into Vaults easier. They contain all the essentials and will allow players to stockpile ammo and healing items on the go. They also have a chance to contain Crash Pad Jr., Remote Explosive, and, of course, the Rocket Ram. Quite nifty.

Note: The complete list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be updated as and when information becomes available.

