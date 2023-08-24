Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks: Khaby Lame skin, New Turrets, Battle Pass details and, more

The frequency of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks has ramped up over the past few hours. With barely a day to go until the next phase of the storyline begins, teasers are dropping left, right, and center. While the theme (Heist) and name (Last Resort) of the season have been revealed, not much else is known. It seems that this time around, Epic Games has complete control of the flow of information.

Nevertheless, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks that are present are enough to help formulate a storyline of sorts or, at the very least, what players can expect. A new character called Kado Thorne will be present in-game alongside a new vehicle called Nitro Fang. Khaby Lame will also feature in-game as an Outfit and perhaps an NPC. The Last Reality is coming back as well, by the looks of it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks showcase Khaby Lame Outfit, Kado Thorne NPC, and Nitro Fang vehicle

1) Khaby Lame Outfit

Khaby Lame is coming to the metaverse. He will likely be an Icon Series Outfit and part of the Battle Pass. While his role is unclear in the next phase of the storyline, he will make a fine addition to the list of characters in-game. The community is hyped to be able to cosplay as this internet sensation.

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, Khaby Lame will be the Secret Outfit/Skin for the season. This means that players will not be able to unlock him for quite some time. Nevertheless, for fans, the wait will be worth the while, given that they will be able to keep the Outfit in their Lockers forever.

2) Deployable Turret

The Business Turret, commonly referred to as the deployable turret, will be a game-changer. According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, players will be able to deploy this utility item as and when they please. It will target opponents and lay down fire. Players can use this suppressive fire to flank opponents or make a timely getaway.

3) Battle Pass Outfits

While a total of five Outfits have been showcased thus far, according to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, only three of them will be part of the Battle Pass. The first Outfit in question is the Survey skins that were discovered by FNChiefAko. While the Survey skin showcases a futuristic design and is likely augmented, the final version may be very different.

Next up on the list is a muscular version of Fishstick. According to lore, it's Fishstick’s cousin. However, given his stance in the teaser, he may not be friendly or will likely be part of a Syndicate that will appear on the island next season.

Lastly, the final Battle Pass Outfit in question is none other than Khaby Lame. As mentioned, he will likely be the Secret skin for Chapter 4 Season 4.

4) Kado Thorne NPC

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, Kado Thorne will be an important NPC in the next stage of the storyline. As of now, his role is unclear, but given that he's been teased by Epic Games, he's bound to have an impact on things. For the time being, it's unclear if he will be an antagonist or a good guy, but based on rumors, he's likely the former.

5) Nitro Fang vehicle

A brand new vehicle is going to be added to the island next season. As per Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, it's called Nitro Fang and looks like a high-end sports car.

It's unclear if this will replace the Nitro Drifter car or will simply be added alongside it. In all probability, this new car will be able to drive on off-road terrain more easily than its current counterpart that's in-game.

6) Zyg & Choppy's Ray Gun

Zyg & Choppy were a dynamic duo in Chapter 2 Season 7. This alien NPC would roam the island and tend to Parasite Eggs. They carried with them a weapon called Zyg & Choppy's Ray Gun.

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, the weapon will be added back to the loot pool next season. This is the first time since Chapter 2 that this weapon is making a comeback.

Given that they are aligned with the Kymera, who serve The Last Reality, there are rumors stating that they will be making a return as well. Considering that a new Kymera Boss NPC was leaked online not too long ago, it's not completely outlandish to imagine this happening.

