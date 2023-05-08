What is Nitro Drift in Fortnite (& how to do it)

Fortnite has challenged players to destroy items while drifting. It is often a mechanic in racing games and is a real-life ability with cars, but it's not terribly prominent in the game. In fact, most of them can't really drift on the island. One was recently added, though, that does have that capability: the Nitro Drifter. This is new this season and is very popular.

Drifting in Fortnite is a mechanic of this particular car which has that and boosting abilities. You have to find one and then get going pretty fast to do it. Here's how you can drift, which is just a bit of fun, and how to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Nitro Drift: A complete guide

Step 1: Find a Nitro Drifter

Here is where you can find every single Nitro Drifter spawn on the island (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Nitro Drifters are the newest and most unique vehicles on the island. They are faster and naturally have the Nitro Boost ability and drifting capabilities. On the map, they can be found pretty commonly. In and around Mega City seems to be the most prominent spawn point, but there are others in safer locations as well. They are rarely found in the autumnal biome on the island, nor the wintry one. Visit one of these spots to see if the spawn is still there, and get in the car if it is.

Step 2: Start driving and drifting

Drifting requires speed (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

The secret to drifting is to build up speed. Fortunately, that's very easy in the Nitro Drifter since it is one of the fastest cars ever placed in Fortnite. When you're driving, the controls for the car will pop up on the left side of the screen.

One button will be for drifting, requiring you to hold it. On PC, it's the spacebar. On consoles, it will vary.

Step 3: Hit objects while drifting

Break objects by drifting into them (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

When you're drifting, aim towards items around you. When you hit them, it will deal some damage. If the items aren't too strong, they should break then and there. This will count for the challenge. The easiest items to destroy include road signs and small trees, so look for those. As long as they break from a drift, you will eventually complete this task.

This set of quests challenges players to destroy 25 items while drifting in Chapter 4 Season 2, so it might be time consuming. There are probably not 25 easily breakable items in one small area, so it will either require multiple matches or a lot of travel. Fortunately, the Nitro Drifter is pretty fast.

